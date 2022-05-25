ISLAMORADA — Kellie Butler Farrell and Niall Farrell are husband and wife, but they are also co-owners of a brand-new electric bicycle rental company in the Upper Keys, the service simply named Keys E-Bikes.
The duo kickstarted the mobile delivery rental business in April, and the start-up has been busy lately.
“It’s starting to pick up. We’re starting to get quite a few bookings, and we’ve really been able to get our name out there. It’s looking good. The main thing we’re trying to do right now is create a buzz about this,” Niall Farrell said.
The formation of the company was originally Niall’s idea. The only thing he needed to bring the idea to fruition was for Kellie to get on board. So, he decided to take her two and half hours northwest to visit Naples so she could see this business idea in real life.
Farrell said that the bicycles are a popular form of transportation in big cities with a heavy influx of tourism.
“People are using them to get around in heavy pedestrian areas and backroads,” he said.
In the Keys, the electric bikes can provide a positive impact on lowering traffic congestion and further conserving the environment from the air pollution generated by automobiles.
Strangely, the bicycles provide a similar function in the Keys as they do in big cities.
“There’s so many backroads and streets we would not have discovered if we weren’t riding,” he said.
Not only that, but the bicyclists who decide to ride the e-bikes can choose from several trails, neighborhoods, parks and other stretches to explore from Key Largo to Marathon, with a comprehensive guide listed on the company’s website.
Points of interest include the Caribbean Club, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, the Old Seven Mile Bridge and several locations from the Netflix series “Bloodline.”
“For people on vacation, they can take a cooler and their stuff to go to the beach and go shopping. It’s a great way of going to disconnect if you’re here in Islamorada or the Upper Keys. You can zip around to old roads and stores and pick up whatever you need. It’s a fun way of getting around,” he said.
Five models are available for rental from Rad Power Bikes, a Seattle-based company that is the No. 1 manufacturer of the products in the United States. Options include the Rad City Step-Thru, Rad City High Step, Rad Runner Utility, Rad Wagon and Rad Rover Fat Tire.
Prices per bicycle start at $45-$60 a day, depending on the model of choice that the customer selects. However, most that purchase the fast-pedaling machines book a trip as a pair, and Keys E-Bikes charges $100 for a two-bike daily rental.
Helmets come with a safety light feature and an extra basket can be added to handle more weight for traveling. By calling or texting, the company will also provide guidance on which bike to choose, which comes with free delivery.
After renting the bikes, roadside assistance is also available.
Currently, the bikes are delivered from the Ocean Reef Club to mile marker 70. In the future, Kellie hopes that the service will expand throughout the Keys.
If you are interested in renting an electric bike, please contact Kellie Butler Farrell at KeysElectricBike.com or by calling at 305-434-5501.