LOWER KEYS — Keys Energy Services customers can expect a decrease in their January energy bills, as a result of reductions in natural gas costs, according to a news release from the utility.

An average KEYS’ residential customer consuming 1,000 kwh of electricity during the month of January will see an 8.2% decrease on their total energy bill. The bill will be $180, compared to $196, for the same consumption in December.