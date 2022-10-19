LOWER KEYS — Keys Energy Services has received nearly $4.5 million in grant funding to harden its infrastructure against hurricanes, storms and the elements.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded KEYS the funding through an Electric Resilient Infrastructure Project grant. It comes in addition to $2.4 million disbursed in 2020.
The grant will fund the strengthening of overhead power distribution lines by replacing 423 wood distribution poles with ductile iron poles, U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez’s office stated in a news release, citing FEMA. The existing wood poles support main electrical feeders fed from utility substations.
The project will help protect the ductile poles from winds north of 145 mph, making the Lower Keys’ electrical infrastructure much more resilient to natural disasters common in the area.
The announcement came just days after Hurricane Ian flooded and damaged the Keys and devastated the Fort Myers area and inland portions of the state.
“The focus of this project is the hardening of critical infrastructure between critical government facilities and the substations that power them,” KEYS CEO Lynne Tejeda said. “The aim is to reduce or eliminate pole failure, which decreases downtime during severe storms by replacing 423 non-storm hardened distribution poles with ductile iron poles. KEYS storm hardened poles are rated to wind stand winds of 150 mph. The goal of this standard is to make sure such critical infrastructure is more resistant to damage from high winds and the associated debris from tropical systems and other storms.”
This is a 75% grant with a 25% match from KEYS that has already been budgeted, according to KEYS.
The agency has not yet started on this project, so none of the 423 poles have been replaced. However, during the last several years, KEYS has replaced many non-storm hardened poles with those loaded to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, Tejeda said.
In 2007, KEYS established an eight-year cycle for distribution pole inspection, as required by the Florida Public Service Commission. Since that time, KEYS has replaced approximately 3,500 distribution poles with storm hardened poles. This represents approximately 30% of KEYS distribution poles, according to Tejeda.