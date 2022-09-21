FLORIDA KEYS — Readers of Travel + Leisure have ranked four local properties among Florida’s 15 best resorts in the travel publication’s recent “World’s Best Awards 2022” issue.
In addition, the Keys were named to the publication’s list of “The 15 Best Islands in the Continental U.S.”
Little Palm Island Resort & Spa on Little Torch Key was ranked number two among Travel + Leisure’s “The 15 Best Resorts in Florida.” The property also was named among “The 100 Best Hotels in the World” by readers.
The magazine identified the property as the only private island resort in the U.S. “where the resort is the island and the island the resort.”
Three other Keys resorts ranked among Florida’s 15 best: eighth-ranked Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, in Key Largo; the 27-acre Sunset Key Cottages, ranked no. 12 and located just off Key West; and Key West’s Ocean Key Resort & Spa, which tied at no. 14.
“We’re tremendously honored that four of our Keys resorts have earned this distinctive recognition,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. “Each of these resorts showcases our stunning wide-open spaces, unique experiences and elegant accommodations that visitors are seeking.”
Readers ranked favorite activities to help select Florida’s 15 best resorts among the state’s more than 4,000 properties.
Naming the Keys 11th among “The 15 Best Islands in the Continental U.S.,” the magazine stated, “Passionate fishers, boaters and divers flock to this string of islands, where they can take advantage of the only living coral barrier reef in the United States.”