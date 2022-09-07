MONROE COUNTY — Rising mortgage interest rates that have siphoned purchasing power from prospective homebuyers, combined with fewer homes on the market, pumped the brakes on the Florida Keys’ supercharged real estate industry during the first half of 2022, according to industry experts.

Still, homes throughout the island chain continued to command top dollar from January to June, with the average sale price up from last year by 40.1% in the Upper Keys, 27.3% in the Middle Keys, 21.1% in the Lower Keys and 13.5% in Key West, according to a marketplace analysis released last week by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company.