UPPER KEYS — June Kraemer, founder and CEO of Keys Stuff LLC, launched Keys Island Gear in June to offer her Florida Keys-centric designs on T-shirts, stickers and other items.
The southeastern Pennsylvania native, who previously spent eight years living in Costa Rica, has a broad skillset in the fields of marketing, graphic design and website design.
It’s only been one month since Kraemer has opened up shop, but since then, she has been out and about to promote her local small business, which has already featured free product giveaways in the Upper Keys area.
“The business is still brand new. I’m handing out decals, stickers and koozies with free giveaways, and I’ve sponsored a couple of small events,” she said.
Kraemer has also been quick to create brand awareness across the island chain, as she and 16 friends made the pilgrimage to Key West to pass out free goodie bags and stickers along busy Duval Street.
Her most significant move in the Upper Keys was on the Fourth of July, when she took her marketing efforts to a busy Caribbean Club.
Kraemer’s “old glory” American flag T-shirts were worn on stage by Luke Sommer Glenn, a well-known local frontman and guitarist, and his band.
“I was thankful that they were kind enough to wear the shirts while on stage,” she said.
Before the Luke Sommer Glenn Band wore her T-shirts on the national holiday, she was present at a June 23 fundraiser at the Caribbean Club to support Glenn during a fundraiser to help him with medical bills due to heart and circulation issues. At the fundraiser, she provided 12 item bags for prize winners on behalf of Keys Island Gear.
Keys Island Gear will also be an official sponsor for the Upper Keys Humane Society Critter Crawl, an adult activity challenge set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 28, with 24 vessel teams and 16 land-based teams. Proceeds will benefit the no-kill shelter next to Tradewinds Plaza.
“I’m going to make sure that participants each get a bag with one of my items in it,” she said.
In addition to her signature creations, Kraemer’s website, keysislandgear.com, features handmade bags from Chiki’s Fashion Store, seasonings from Key West Spice, hand-painted nautical collections from Starfish Designs Florida and other brands, including Sea Britches, Florida Salt Scrubs, Salty Canvas Company and Gone Coastal Shop.
“There’s a lot of people here making their own products, whether it be designing shirts, painting coconuts or making jewelry. The only real place to advertise is the local farmer’s market or Facebook. That’s what’s in the words behind my brand: if you’re visiting on vacation, you can take this stuff home with you,” she said.
Along with her flag T-shirts, also available are a ‘TFK’ bumper sticker denoting “The Florida Keys,” along with a copyrighted sticker depicting the island chain as a smiley face.
To find out more, contact Kraeme at flkeysislandgear@gmail.com or 305-504-2786.