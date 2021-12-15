MARATHON — Many know the convenience and distinctive taste of rotisserie chicken. A new restaurant in Marathon Plaza is taking that old method to another level as the base concept of their menu.
Keys Rotisserie was opened in late November by Jodie Buonaiuto, her husband and her son, with the hope of bringing a fresh food concept to the area, with local clientele in mind.
“My husband and I tried to go out on his birthday and there was about a two hour wait everywhere we went and we ended up at Wendy’s,” Buonaiuto said.
Buonaiuto is a native of California and the family has spent time living in Nevada as well, both states where she said the rotisserie concept is popular. But when they moved to Marathon two years ago, there wasn’t really anything like it. Now, locals have a place to enjoy chicken and tri-tip, a specialty cut of steak that Buonaiuto said comes from the very tip of the sirloin and requires some expertise to prepare.
“We take great pains in preparing our meats,” she said.
All the meat is prepared in a specialty rub, derived from family recipes “that I’ve grown up with, that have been handed down with our family,” Buonaiuto said. Nothing at the restaurant is prepackaged. The chicken is brined 24 hours beforehand. They rise at 6 a.m. to start preparing the food, hours before the 11:30 a.m. opening time.
“People appreciate that,” she said. “They ask me what’s in the potato salad and I can name everything.”
The couple has worked in restaurants and owned delis previously, but had not anticipated owning a restaurant when they arrived in Marathon. They found a location in a new building in the plaza and have been able to build from scratch, instead of inheriting a previous business’s aesthetic.
“It’s exciting because we’re able to do what we want to do,” Buonaiuto said.
The owners have not done much advertising for the restaurant since it opened. Buonaiuto said most of the customers who come in for the first time say they heard about it from a coworker or neighbor. The feedback from the community has been positive, with many customers becoming repeat visitors, and spreading the word through conversation.
So far, no extra help has been needed, but Buonaiuto said if they want to eventually serve more people, they’ll need more employees, which can be hard to come by these days, particularly in the Keys. Buonaiuto said they’ve “started to put the feelers out” for new help, but recognizes that it could be a challenge with the cost of living in the area. So far, she said, they have not had issues with the supply chain, as some businesses have as of late.
“We’re really excited to be servicing the Marathon area and the Keys. That’s primarily why we did this,” Buonaiuto said.