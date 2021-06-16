KEY LARGO — Next to KLI Home Center, one can now see a small building with artwork by local artist Ginger Hill. That building used to be the cut room for the home center, but in June 2020, it was converted into a boutique.
The boutique’s manager, Kim Gaddy, said at first, most people didn’t know they were there, since many customers still remembered the building as the old cut room. But now she’s building a clientele with products she describes as “home décor, very eclectic, decorator lighting, gifts and just some interesting finds.”
“We’re trying not to be like everybody else, just trying to be a little bit different,” she said.
KLI Home Center, and the boutique, are owned by Shell Lumber of Miami. Gaddy said the boutique is the brainchild of Shell owner Galdys Valdez. Some of the products sold in the store come from a co-op based in Memphis. Others come through Valdez’s ability to source home products for three boutique hotels she also owns. The boutique at KLI grew out of the accumulation of those products.
Along with the paintings sold outside, Hill also painted the colorful sign out front that reads “boutique” next to the main hardware store.
There’s novelty shot glasses, decorative signs, miniature VW microbuses that read “flower power,” along with designer light fixtures, such as a lampshade made out of oyster shells, and even some furniture and pottery.
“The lighting has been selling very well just because there’s nothing else like it down here,” Gaddy said.
Gaddy is a 25-year resident of the Keys and has a long background in retail. She’s managed the boutique since its opening a year ago. She heard of the boutique opening then and applied, thinking it a fitting job for herself. She was able to meet Valdez the day she came to meet the manager at KLI and said the two hit it off right away.
The store is open Tuesday through Sunday. At the moment, customers temporarily have to go through the main home center and around the back to get to the boutique until the gate outside the boutique is repaired. It was damaged when a customer who was having a medical emergency hit it with a vehicle a few weeks ago.