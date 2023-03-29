ISLAMORADA — Lower Matecumbe has its landmark bar back. Now called the Oceanside Safari Restaurant and Lounge, the old Safari Lounge was affectionately nicknamed “The Dead Animal Bar” by Islamorada locals for its kitschy taxidermy mounts. It was a beloved Lower Matecumbe institution for decades with posted open hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. But, it has sat idle since September 2017 after Hurricane Irma roared ashore.

The statuesque rhinoceros once stationed by the Overseas Highway ambled to a new home, as did the sculpture of a fly fisherman and his son that had graced the entry road, installed by the former owner, the late Leslie E. Tassell, who incorporated the Safari Lounge in 1981.

jzimakeys@aol.com