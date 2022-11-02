RV park

An aerial view of Keys Ventures at 101 recreational vehicle/mobile home park in Key Largo. The property is listed for $20 million.

 REMAX/Contributed

KEY LARGO — Another Florida Keys mobile home park has been listed for sale.

The site is Keys Ventures at 101 recreational vehicle/mobile home park, located at 101600 Overseas Highway, according to a press release from RE/MAX Advanced Realty. The price tag of the listing is $20 million.

