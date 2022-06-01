TAVERNIER — Cupcakes don’t necessarily solve the world’s problems, but they help. They’re fun, less of a commitment to eat than a slice of cake, easy to transport, perfect for sharing and when made by Shelby Lollis, who owns Cobra Bites, they’re absolutely “hands down delicious.”
Lollis, 29, said there was a void of organic handmade cupcakes in the local bakery market that she aimed to fill when she launched her Cobra Bites business in 2020, during the pandemic.
“There are no other cupcakes shops down here. So I thought I’d open one. I’ve been baking for the last 12 years,” she said. “I started baking for small gatherings and it’s taken off. It’s a new year and a new me. I’m an LLC. I got my website taken care of and I created a Facebook page and opened an Instagram account.”
Her love of Victoria sponge cake and the late Beverly Middleton also motivated her to open a shop.
“My mother was a big fan of Shelby’s baking and made her a custom apron in cupcake print to use while she’s serving up her treats,” said Middleton’s daughter, Liz Plunkett Hudleston. “Shelby has always had a sweet tooth and her love of travel expanded her tastes to include lots of recipes from the United Kingdom. She puts her heart into everything she does. She’s put in the time perfecting her recipes and sourcing the best ingredients she can find. She’s known for her giant cupcakes that are big enough to share, but she also does standard cupcakes for catering and events. She’s whipping up five dozen to serve at our fashion show next week.”
Lollis’ hard work has paid off.
“I love Victoria sponge cake, and outside of England, I can rarely find it,” Lollis said. “It’s what originally got me into baking. It’s an 8-inch spongecake, with a raspberry jam center topped with a cinnamon butter cream. I modify the original recipe to make a vanilla sponge base and I use butter cream. In England, they use clotted cream. It’s not sweet and it’s thicker than heavy whipping cream and has a texture to it.
“I know what flavors work together. I have 10 official flavors. Over the last two years, I’ve created 32 flavors. Some are seasonal like strawberry shortcake, orange creamsicle. Around Christmastime I make a chocolate peppermint.”
The word is getting around about her creations.
“I’m doing all right,” she said. “I just baked for my first wedding, and I have one I’m baking for in October and one in February. I’m at the point where little by little I’ve made it grow. I’d like to one day maybe make it a full-time gig.”
Lollis bakes her cakes out of parents Bron White and Todd Lollis’ restaurant Calypso’s Seafood Grill, which historically was in Key Largo but reopened in Tavernier.
“I grew up in a restaurant,” she said. “I have a better idea of how to organize myself and run a business. The community down here has really supported me. Of course, so have my friends and my family and City Hall (Cafe) where they sell my cupcakes.”
The cost of organic butter and eggs changes weekly, which Lollis says, she has factored into her pricing.
Last week, Lollis fulfilled a 500 cupcake order. She spent about 15 hours baking and more than 10 hours icing them.
“Not too shabby for a one woman operation,” she said.
At 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, she’ll bring five dozen cupcakes to give away at the Ninth Annual Summer Sizzling Fashion Show held at the Village Square in Islamorada. It’s a way to honor her good friend Middleton.
“Bev is the reason I started my own business. She inspired me. So, for the fashion show, I’m doing a limited-time, special-edition cake, lemon poppy seed with a Limoncello buttercream frosting. I’m naming it the ‘Bevvy Cake’ to honor her. She would always tell me to make a lemon poppyseed and that it would be a good one to offer,” Lollis said.
“One day I want to have my own little shop. I’m at the point where I need to take that next step, but being in the Keys, it’s really expensive. I have to make a living and be able to support myself.”
Cobra Bites offers dark chocolate peanut butter, Snickers, German chocolate, blueberry lemon, strawberry banana bread, chocolate raspberry, Victoria sponge, Mounds, rowdy red velvet and tropi-colada cupcakes by the dozen at standard size and by the half dozen or dozen for jumbo cupcakes.
For more information, visit cobrabites21.com, email cobra.bites21@gmail.com or call 306-697-1905.