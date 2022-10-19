ISLAMORADA — Jessica Ann Allen is a professional artist, mother and entrepreneur who opened her own business, Islamorada Candle Co., earlier this year.
The new business is a labor of love, with each clean-burning candle being hand-poured in small batches and representing fragrances associated with the island chain.
Allen was born and raised in Key Largo, and after splitting time in Massachusetts and the Upper Keys, she moved back to the area full-time 10 years ago.
The multi-tasker currently runs point as a CEO and artist of Jessica Ann Art and Jessica Ann Art Gallery, where she handcrafts and sells marine life works from 151 Morada Way in Islamorada, her shop located at the heart of the Morada Way Arts District.
She’s incorporated several bold signature scents in her candles, such as a Florida Keys Brewing Company-themed “Iguana Bait” candle named after the local craft brewery’s top-selling brew, along with a tropical-scented book flavor, courtesy of Sandbar Books.
Keys restaurant Square Grouper has a scented flavor as well, among other local favorites.
Allen’s regular batch of products also gives an extremely heavy Keys vibe, with Ocean Side, Bay Side, Old Road, Rum Runner and Key Lime Pie among the options. Each candle is available for individual purchase at the price of $36.
Some may say it’s just part of doing business, but for Allen, representing her community comrades is important.
“Islamorada Candle Co. has given me the opportunity to work closely with other small, local businesses, which is truly the most important thing to me,” she said. “I’ve always loved being part of the Keys community and what better way than sharing my creative, artistic side with other local entrepreneurs? Together, we invent signature scent candles that perfectly represent their Florida Keys brand and are able to share that special something with people worldwide.
“Our candles act as the perfect gift to share with others for birthdays, holidays or just because it gives everyone that little slice of our island paradise no matter where they live or the weather outside.”
And for Allen, it wouldn’t be possible without the help of her husband, Chris, along with son and daughter, Griff and Bennett, who are in charge of “testing” the candles.
Chris is responsible for much of the behind-the-scenes work, which includes hand-pouring the candles and perfecting the percentages for the desire fragrance. The children then serve as the first testers, sniffing and selecting which candles to showcase in the shop. Griff’s favorite scent is Key Lime Pie, with Bennett’s being Sand Bar.
The entrepreneur also has other speciality options as well on her website, including a new batch of fall candles that were released to the public on her website on Oct. 11, with each of the three slow-burning creations (including Thankful, Hello Fall and Pumpkin Cold Brew) available for $32.