KEY LARGO — Gun sales are booming amid a growing interest in self-defense and Second Amendment rights, according to Jenny Hall, the new owner of Island Arms & Indoor Range.
Gun values have also skyrocketed.
“If you purchased a gun last year, it’s gone up in value,” she said. “You really don’t know what you think you know about guns until you get into it.”
The main driver, as always, is supply and demand, but Hall speculates that the global pandemic, social unrest, a tumultuous election season and political calls for stricter gun controls have contributed to the rising value of firearms.
Hall took over the 10,000-square-foot storefront at the beginning of the year from former Monroe County Sheriff’s Lt. Tom Kiffney, who retired after operating Kiffney’s Firearms & Indoor Range for 23 years.
New tile flooring and interior paint, and a complete reorganization featuring a stylish lounge, seating throughout the shop and more divided classroom space are evidence of the amount of work Hall has poured into the shop’s transformation.
“My decision to purchase the assets and inventory was two-fold: the first, it being a simple, solid business decision with little-to-no competition in the immediate area,” Hall said.
“The second reason for making this decision was most important. I strongly felt we needed an option in the Keys where families as well as individuals are encouraged to come to a location regularly, hang out in a welcoming and entertaining environment, even make new friends, all while learning key lessons regarding home defense, self-preservation and weapons handling.”
Her new approach is doing well, she said.
“It’s about to get busier,” she said of onboarding the “electronic Glocks” and the planned upcoming grand opening event.
The shop’s Gunfighter Pro virtual range is a shooting simulator geared for training and entertainment with about 500 various marksmanship scenarios. With ammo prices at an all-time high the simulated range is an attractive option to remain well versed in firearm tactics, Hall said.
Island Arms & Indoor Range is planning on hosting competition shoots and game nights on the simulation range.
The shop retails firearms, offers the Glock blue-label program to qualified public safety professionals, performs Federal Firearms License transfers, stocks firearms accessories and tactical and emergency-preparedness items, provides rentals as well as offers custom-print apparel.
Hall emphasizes firearms education with sales. Island Arms & Indoor Range offers a wide breadth of U.S. Concealed Carry Association classes from basics to advanced, co-ed and women-only classes.
“One of the biggest things I have been concerned about is making sure that everyone, especially women, have access to educational classes since I traveled by myself so much for the last 25 years,” Hall said.
John Gallant, a local real estate broker, has already taken some courses.
“I’ve done a number of training classes with them and they were absolutely outstanding,” he said. “Having a decent amount of military experience having been in the Marine Corps, I am proficient in firearms but what they were able to teach me was really good and educational. I enjoyed all the classes so much.
“For some of my real estate agents, even the ones who had minimal experience with firearms, what Jenny was able to do for them was amazing. I can’t thank them enough for their training.”
Gallant spoke highly of the whole team.
Island Arms & Indoor Range “shop director” Harry, a 6-year old miniature Australian Shepherd with inherent herding skills, greets customers and follows after the team led by Islamorada local Augie Wampler. The shop also has a gunsmith who can customize any firearm.
The Island Arms & Indoor Firearms Range grand opening events are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. Free simulator range sessions and live range rentals are included, with reservations recommended for the live range. Hourly giveaways and raffles, including an end-of-day firearm raffle, are planned. Hot dogs and light refreshments will be available. Social distancing will be observed.
Island Arms & Indoor Firearms Range is located at 105910 Overseas Highway in Key Largo. For more information, visit islandarms.com or call 305-451-0043.