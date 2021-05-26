KEY LARGO — Lolo Ornelas has been working for about 30 years in kitchens around the Florida Keys, including stints at Snook’s and Shipwreck’s Bar and Grill. He and his wife, Morayma, had a dream of owning their own business and have now achieved that, opening Lolo’s Kitchen last month.
The food truck, located at 100694 Overseas Highway, is just the beginning, they hope. They want to expand into owning a larger establishment at some point. But for now, their food truck is a good place to begin.
The staff consists of just the couple, but there are hopes to add employees as time goes on. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“What makes it really different is that it’s ours,” Morayma said. “You don’t have to wake up at a certain time to be at your job and it’s just relaxing.”
The menu is described as “a little bit of everything.” There is some conventional American food, seafood and some Mexican food. The owners said customers may have come to expect Mexican food at their location, since the previous owners had the truck as a Mexican restaurant. The previous iteration was called Dolores Mexican Food Truck, the owners of which sold the location to the Ornelas family.
“I tried it with just American food but people who were coming here said ‘can I have some tacos, can I have burritos, can I have enchiladas?’” Lolo said.
The couple had been planning to purchase an indoor restaurant originally, but was unable to find a location in the Keys. They said they were somewhat surprised that no location came up in their search. Lolo said that is just the case for now, and he still dreams of owning a large restaurant.
After all his time spent in other kitchens around the Keys, learning from other culinarians, Lolo said the compact space of the truck is a simpler workplace. The interior is small, but the couple said it doesn’t feel cramped inside with just the two of them.