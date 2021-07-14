MARATHON — Mike Mathias had just “lost everything” to Hurricane Irma. His house was gone, along with everything in it. But three days later, he was on the job for Fishermen’s Community Hospital, also a casualty of that Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 10, 2017.
“Today, you know, was a miracle,” Mathias said after the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new $43.7 million version of the hospital. “When they cut that ribbon, I felt happiness, and I felt sad. It will bring the community together more. The sadness was for recalling what was then and what is now.
“I sat back today, and said, ‘Wow. What a blessing this is.’ That says it all; you can’t say too much more.”
So much was saluted at that ceremony, which attracted state and local dignitaries. However, the crowd packed under a tent outside the hospital on the Overseas Highway responded with unsolicited applause when those hospital workers who stayed when the going got real tough were mentioned.
Drew Grossman, the hospital CEO, marveled at their dedication and closed the 40-minute ceremony by re-introducing Mathias, 82, to the audience and repeating his longtime facility supervisor’s quote: “That’s not just a building — that’s the future.”
Mathias later said, “That meant a lot to me. You know, I started here in 1970, making a dollar and a quarter an hour as a mechanic. My wife (Nancy) started here, worked in physical therapy, and I lost her in 2015. It’s come a long way. We were out in the parking lot (serving patients in tents and modular units) and that was a heck of an experience we all went through.”
The Mathias quote recalled by Grossman ties into the importance of the hospital to this Middle Keys community, which raised money to build it with everything from raffle tickets and $1 ground-breaking programs to big donation checks and property taxes.
“It does mean a lot,” Mathias said of his lifelong work place. “It means the future of this community. It’s like you’re shooting for the stars somewhere, and you want to get to the moon. You accomplished something. What Baptist (Health South Florida) did was amazing.”
NEW OWNERS
That not-for-profit organization, based in Miami, purchased Fishermen’s and took over July 1, 2017, about two months before the hospital was damaged to the point of requiring demolition to begin anew.
Mathias believes the hospital — the only major health facility located between Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West and Mariners Hospital (also a Baptist Health facility) in Tavernier — wouldn’t have been replaced had Baptist Health not become owners.
Mathias and Candy Fincke, a Marathon native who is the vice president of professional service for both Fishermen’s and Mariners, recalled the difficult task of closing Fishermen’s when evacuation orders came for Irma.
“A car pulled up,” recalled Fincke, “and a woman had a towel pressed to her head, and she had been hurt putting up (hurricane) shutters. Her husband was panicking, and I said, ‘I’m sorry, the hospital is closed.’ Because everybody was gone then. I knew right then how important the hospital was, and it hurt because someone came in for help and I had to say, ‘no.’ And we’re all passionate about our community, and to say ‘no,’ it took me a second.”
Mathias said, “We got the orders to evacuate and I evacuated and went up to stay in Virginia Beach with my daughter (Rose Farr).”
They and other hospital workers returned to an awful scene of damage and a sense of chaos.
“It was just devastation,” Fincke said. “The houses with roofs off, the boats, the cars, the seaweed all the way up to the highway. You don’t ever think you’ll come back from that. It was a huge impact, and of course, you get emotional. It’s ‘what happened to my town?’ You knew change was coming.”
Mathias said, “When we came back, me and (hospital mechanic) Steve (Harriman) found a heck of a wreck. There were ceiling tiles down, water in the building. Windows blown out, a crack along the side of the hospital. All the air conditioning was down.”
His three-bedroom house fared even worse.
“I lived there 15 years and everything went — TV, everything,” Mathias said. “We had some mahogany furniture and dressers, real heavy, and they were all turned upside down. The refrigerator was turned upside down. It ripped the stove out and neighbors said we had 6 feet of water in the house. I rented a trailer up on 91st Street, and then I went and bought a motor home. A lot of people lost their homes. But we had to come in and do what we do best.”
Fincke, who evacuated to Orlando, said she was lucky, having only downed trees and fences at her house.
She said it was a “from the ashes rises the phoenix” challenge.
“When we started building the new one, it was fantastic,” said Fincke, who glowed just recalling it. “We went from tents and trailers, and how difficult it was to provide care, to realizing the old structure would’ve cost way too much (to repair). ‘Build new’ came up, and when the decision came to do that, they brought in the modular hospital (and administrative and storage areas). We had in-patient, out-patient, imaging, full-size kitchen. The only thing we didn’t bring back then was mammography.
“For three and a half years, we made it work. The team made it work. I always say, ‘The employees who work in this hospital are the ones you want to be stranded on an island with.’ People believed in this community and what it needed. It’s more than a can-do spirit. It is intelligence. It is the spirit. I couldn’t believe it when everybody showed up for work (days after the hurricane). Some of them didn’t even have homes, but they were here at work!”
Fincke said hospital workers returned, apologizing for the clothing they had to wear because it was all they had left. “But you’re here!” she told them, thanking them.
She had been with Baptist Health since 1999, and added Fishermen’s to her responsibilities. Grossman, during the ribbon-cutting day ceremony, credited her and chief nursing officer Cheryl Cottrell with playing “monumental roles” in the rebuild.
“I’m getting emotional,” said Fincke, wiping away a few tears. “This is my community. I grew up here, moved here when I was 8. I birthed my son here.”
She noted that Fishermen’s is where Marathon’s Christmas tree was lit every year. It was where she “sang out front as a Girl Scout” and tap danced at those tree-lightings, and it was where her daughter also sang with the Girl Scouts and performed for the community.
LIKE A COUNTDOWN
Great anticipation developed as the June 7 re-opening approached.
“The excitement was palpable,” Fincke said. “ ‘We’re going!’ It was like a countdown, like a labor of love and giving birth.”
She credited those around her for getting the project completed four months ahead of time.
Mathias grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and served a tour of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. While vacationing to visit his father in Key Largo, he saw an ad in a local paper for a mechanic, answered it, got hired at Fishermen’s and hasn’t left except for a brief retirement.
And he’s still working as an octogenarian.
“That’s what keeps me going,” Mathias said. “I retired, drove around the country and came back to see the kids in the Keys. My daughter-in-law talked me into coming back to work at Fishermen’s Hospital.”
He has five children, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, but doesn’t have any plans to retire again.
He loves this place.
“I think the spirit is a lot higher than it used to be,” Mathias said. “They’re more mellowed out. And for me, I’ve probably got another five years of working.”
Mathias, nicknamed “Pencil Mike,” fidgeted with the pencil parked between his right ear and glass frames. Then he laughed heartily.
Life is good. The “future” arrived some four years after his world, and those of his neighbors and co-workers, had literally been turned “upside down,” only to come up for the count.