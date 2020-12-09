TAVERNIER — Pioneer Utility Resources has presented the Dave D’Avanzo Award for 2020 to Nikki Dunn Cullen, marketing and public relations consultant for Florida Keys Electric Cooperative.
One of Cullen’s responsibilities is providing and designing content for Florida Currents magazine, the cooperative’s monthly publication for customers from Marathon to north Key Largo.
In being selected for the award, Cullen was cited for her effective use of magazine pages, embracing styles in the magazine’s redesign, always meeting deadline, and her execution of a clear and consistent communications plan on behalf of Florida Keys Electric Cooperative.
“Nikki is fabulous,” said Pioneer Utility Resources Senior Editor Pam Blair, who is responsible for production of Florida Currents. “She provides her pages camera ready, with a polished and distinct look that makes them really stand out. She quickly incorporated the new fonts and styles that resulted from our redesign. Nikki never hesitates to ask for feedback and always seems to be ahead of deadline. She works with the team at FKEC to provide members with useful information. Nikki has a clear vision of the goals for each issue of the magazine, and that shows in the finished product.”
Cullen has been the primary public relations person for FKEC since 2010. She has worked with Pioneer Utility Resources on Florida Currents since the publication’s first edition in November 2011.
The communications award is named in honor of longtime communicator Dave D’Avanzo, who earned top communicator honors for his exceptional work and dedication serving his cooperative on Ruralite magazine —Pioneer’s sister publication. D’Avanzo died in November after a long battle with cancer.
Formed 66 years ago, Pioneer Utility Resources is a not-for-profit cooperative corporation that serves the communications needs of consumer-owned electric utilities in Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington.