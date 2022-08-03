Mariners

 Contributed

TAVERNIER — Baptist Health’s Mariners Hospital has once again earned a Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The Pathway designation is a credential that highlights a healthcare organization’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. The organization recognizes that nurses are an integral part of the healthcare team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.