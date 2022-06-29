ISLAMORADA — A Florida Keys restaurant is home to the No. 1 burger in the Sunshine State, according to a recent article in Reader’s Digest naming the top burger joint in each of the 50 states.
The winner? MEAT Eatery and Tap Room.
The Plantation Key-based restaurant has now expanded its operations to Boca Raton, and here’s what “The Best Burger in Every State” writer Jacqueline Weiss had to say about the island-chain based burger and beer joint in her article: “If you weren’t clear on what exactly you were eating, MEAT Eatery and Tap Room brands ‘meat’ into each bun for a little reminder (and a fun touch). Order yourself a single or double Nancy Pants with Cheese — a five-ounce Angus burger, American cheese, lettuce and tomato- for a burger experience you won’t regret,” she said.
With Florida being the third most populated state in the United States, there’s plenty of competition for America’s favorite meal: burgers, fries and a beer.
However, the establishment’s farm-fresh ingredients and specialty, hand-crafted recipes provide MEAT Eatery with a distinct advantage against the field, according to George Patti, executive chef and owner.
“We use the best product that we can possibly find, from the tomatoes and the meat to the cheese. We use a special grind that features a short rib, chuck and a brisket blend. We take bacon and duck grease rendering and cook our burgers on a flat top with some of our seasoning so that it gets a nice crust. We get a little crazy with it, and it’s certainly not for a lack of trying,” Patti said.
A dedicated and loyal staff in the ever-taxing restaurant industry never hurts, either.
“Our employees have been working down here for eight, 10 or even 12 years, so that’s always good. That tells you something right off the bat,” he said.
Burgers and beer aren’t the only items on tap at MEAT Eatery, and one of the top favorites is the smoked honey chipotle barbecue chicken wings. While it’s the only flavor of wings available on their menu, simple is excellent for Patti, allowing plenty of time to perfect their craft.
“The wings are brined overnight in water, salt, bay leaf and garlic. Then, we pat it down with our special barbecue rub and cook it at 180 degrees for six hours, and after it’s taken out, it’s tossed in with bleu cheese crumbles. It’s really delicious,” Patti said.
The establishment has been featured in an episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive In’s, and Dives.”
“That was really fun. We filmed it about four years ago for about five days straight. He came for the last two days, and he told me what to cook. It was a lot of fun and an especially big honor. We still get business from that because reruns of it are still on television all the time,” Patti said.
Success didn’t come without several trials and tribulations. “It’s been a wild ride. Me and my business partner met about 18 years ago, and we probably opened six restaurants together,” he said.
For those who enter, the restaurant business is a field that is especially a grind, but Patti wouldn’t prefer it any other way.
“There’s a lot to it. You don’t just turn the oven on and start cooking. There’s the business end to it, too. There’s a ton of planning and structure that goes into it. We’ve got our bible that includes every measurement and ingredient,” Patti said.
His business partner, Tom Smith, is a sommelier, otherwise known as a certified wine steward. While the restaurant is better-known for its wide-variety beer selection, Smith’s expertise helps diversify the menu, which includes both affordable and high-end wine selections, Patti said.
For both the beverage and the meat of choice for customers, it’s a matchmaking process for both Patti and Smith.
“We aim to match the beer or wine with the brisket or the pork that customers select. We want to find something that matches with the burger,” he said.
Patti plans to take the matchmaking process the extra mile on July 7, when MEAT Eatery will host a beer and food pairing event at 6 p.m. at their Boca Raton location.
Tickets are $60 and up, and several handcrafted items will be available for the joy of customers’ tastebuds, including their classic lineup of burgers, beer, wine, and chicken wings, along with specialty sides such as bacon mac and cheese and plantain banana bread pudding for dessert.
The Boca Raton address at 2831 North Federal Highway. For Keys residents looking for a meal closer to home, the Islamorada location is 88005 Overseas Highway.