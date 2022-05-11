KEY LARGO — Keys Mobile Medical Services hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, May 7.
Now in its third month of operation, the company hopes to provide a low-cost healthcare option for Florida Keys families and resume the once popular but long abandoned practice of making house calls.
Scott Williams is the co-owner of Keys Mobile Medical Services.
With limited medical resources and services available for Keys residents who are under insured or homebound, Williams said his goal was to create an affordable and mobile alternative.
“That’s what we were hoping to do when we started the business,” Williams said. “We just saw a need for a lot of our patients from the Keys who do come to Miami for basic health services. We wanted to save people a lot of time, money and convenience instead of people having to drive so far for basic services.”
Keys Mobile Medical Services will be able to serve those who are immobile, have limited mobility or otherwise can’t leave their home, as the service plans to enlist employees to drive to a patient’s home to provide care.
The company’s brick-and-mortar office will offer primary care, labs, IVs and more. The pricing model is similar in structure and cost of an insurance co-pay, and could provide a cheaper option than other services in the area, Williams suggested. The business offers an annual service plan.
“We hope to get the word out in the community as much as possible. We provide primary care and other services, and we want to people to know that all of the services can be provided. A lot of people in this community do not have insurance, and they can pay $400 per year to get several benefits,” he said.
Williams said three visits with a nurse practitioner and costs for drawing labs would be provided as well.
Individuals and families who have insurance can also come by for a visit or sign up for the annual service. Williams said that Keys Mobile Medical Services is in the process of accepting the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, along with other insurance plans.
Keys Mobile Medical Services will also provide some services on weekends, Williams said, adding that the company would be at least partially open on Saturdays and Sundays, which are planned to include late hours.
Keys Mobile Medical Services is also seeking to offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients.
“We’re working on COVID. We’re getting the vaccine and the testing, and there’s people that want it,” he said.
Williams’s wife, Kaelina Paulino, an advanced practice registered nurse, will serve as manager of Keys Mobile Medical Service.
“She knows so many doctors in Miami. Sometimes you need an advocate to kind of navigate for you, so they can kind of save you some time and make sure you’re seeing the right specialists and things like that,” he said.
Williams said the response to Keys Mobile Medical Services from the Upper Keys community has been positive and that the company offers many advantages.
“If you don’t have to leave your house for certain things, we can bring that to you,” he said. “I see this as a big advantage and a convenience for a lot of residents.”