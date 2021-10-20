ISLAMORADA — A property formerly known as Smuggler’s Cove Marina is planning a facelift and rebranding. After coming under new ownership earlier this year, the Windley Key property has a prospective reopening date of fall 2022.
Upper Keys residents Gabriel Pacheco and Tommy Hofstetter formed the company Chief Marine Group and purchased the property for $5.8 million in March with the goal of reviving it as a new marina. The business is still in the planning phase and Pacheco said depending on what the village of Islamorada will approve, they hope to add a hotel and a new restaurant on the property. It will be reopening under the name Morada Cove at its mile marker 85 location, next to the Snake Creek Bridge.
Permits on the property include grading and pea rock, vegetation removal and partial demolition of parts of the existing structure, including removal of some windows and drywall, according to surveys submitted to the village. The owners have submitted an application with the village for a pre-application conference at a later date, according to a village staff member.
Pacheco and Hofstetter are involved in boating locally and plan to “be in attendance at the major South Florida boat shows including our local Hawk’s Cay and Gigantic Flea Market,” Pacheco said via text.
“Morada Cove (recently known as Smuggler’s Cove) is currently under review with the village of Islamorada planning department and we are diligently working to create a mariners destination for our community and visitors,” he went on.
Pacheco said in March that he also hopes to build a large dock for accommodating larger boats and to have venue space to rent out for local events.
Prior to Chief Marine Group’s acquisition of the property, it was bought in 2005 for $2.3 million, according to county property appraiser data. Pacheco has said it was split into two parcels, one with the business on it, which was owned and leased out by a Miami-based property firm, and another in the back owned by a local resident. Both were bought by Chief Marine Group.
Pacheco said the marina ceased operations after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and lessees left the property. This will mark the first time that the business at the property will be operated by its owners, he said.