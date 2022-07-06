ISLAMORADA — Robert Spencer is a pastry chef, business owner and passionate singer.
He first got a taste for baking when competing in a “Men’s Bake Off” at a church in his native Philadelphia, and it wasn’t a blink of an eye before he had graduated from the Restaurant School of Philadelphia with a degree as a pastry chef.
Spencer kickstarted his career in baking by flip-flopping between a series of several high-end hotels in Philadelphia, but the warm and unwavering promise of South Florida was soon too much to resist. After touching down in the Florida Keys, he held positions as head baker at the Ocean Reef Club, bakery manager for Publix in Key Largo and pastry chef for Hilton Hotel Resort and Marina in Key West.
However, those positions weren’t enough for the entrepreneurially-spirited Spencer, who executed his dream of opening his very own business in 2002, when he successfully completed his purchase of The Islamorada Restaurant and Bakery, which is now known as Bob’s Bunz.
His establishment at 81620 Overseas Highway offers such treats as hand-crafted pastries, cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, apple pies, french toasts, waffles, omelets and breakfast sandwiches, as well as lunch options like hamburgers, fish and more.
But the Upper Keys resident wasn’t done yet, as he has opened a second location offering a soul-inspiring combination — music and food — at Bob’s Bunz Bakery and Cafe’s isat 81001 Overseas Highway.
The menu will at the cafe offers a lighter fare, but just like Robert’s original location, there’s plenty of items to choose from, including breakfast sandwiches, chicken burgers and wings, waffles and more.
And the food is just one element of the experience at Bob’s Bunz Bakery and Cafe. Spencer performs rhythm and blues as Bobby Bunz, “King of Bling,” a longtime passion of the multi-skilled local, and the new location fits the theme, as Spencer’s guitar collection, drum set and other musical equipment are set up for live entertainment.
“The reason for the building is that I’ve always wanted to have a place that incorporated music with food, so this was my chance. It was a night club before, with a stage and everything,” he said.
His vision was to have a place where local musicians can convene in a communal setting, and that dream has already become a reality.
Professional musicians used to play in the space, he said, but now, those who want to get a feel for the beat in the Upper Keys are welcome to do so thanks to Spencer’s efforts.
The establishment’s doors are open for business daily from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. The cafe reopens its doors on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., which is when the soul sets in. Jam sessions are held between 6-10 p.m.
Customers can enjoy wine, coffee or beer while scoping out the Keys’ newest underground music marvel.
“We wanted to give singers and songwriters with different skillsets to come on and have a place to play and express themselves through music,” he said.
Musicians who need to borrow a guitar can simply select one of the 15 available from Spencer’s collection on the wall, and if anything else needs to be borrowed, amps and other odds and ends can be used. Just make sure to put it back after usage.
Reactions from guitar-strumming dreamers have all been excellent, Spencer said.
“They just absolutely love the idea and the fact that the vibe is not pretentious. Everyone gets along greatly, and musicians in the community are collaborating with each other,” he said.
In just a few short weeks, a band has already formed on the grounds of the afe: General Eclectic, which performs Grateful Dead and jazz covers.
In a movement that draws similarities to an old rock n’ roll bar in New York or Nashville in the 1980s, a variety of locals with a passion for music have already pulled up to the scene, including drummers, electric keyboard players, a pianist, bass players, saxophone players and fan-favorite local singer Lindsay Busks, who performs soft rock vocal covers on Sundays.
Friday marked the 20th anniversary of Spencer’s ownership of Bob’s Bunz, with Spencer rocking the stage with Dan Furmanik and the Coconut Cowboys.
When speaking with the Florida Keys Free Press, Spencer expressed emotions from his trials and tribulations and humble beginnings that elevated him to enduring local success.
“This is a celebration of all of the 20 years: the highs and the lows and everything in between,” he said.
Spencer, trained in English and French styles of baking, makes sure to have his treats buttered, sugared and creamed up to perfection. His role requires him to hand-bake thousands of wedding cakes, cinnamon rolls and other treats each year. Several customers now requesting his speciality services once had a different view of the local businessman.
When Spencer was searching for a room to rent while working at the Key Largo Publix, others sometimes couldn’t decipher whether he was white or African-American. Not that it should matter. But it did, anyway.
“When people found out I was Black, people basically wouldn’t rent to me,” he said.
So he spent an extended period of time living out of his automobile. However, a lady led him to a man named Tom Kidd.
“I will always be indebted to that man. He helped me stay here for over 30 years,” he said.
While troubling, that was just the tip of the iceberg of the challenges Spencer and the surrounding community have faced during the time.
“Hurricanes, COVID-19 and everything, and I’m still here, standing strong. It’s a celebration of that,” Spencer said.
“The outpouring of love from people has been overwhelming for me. It literally brings tears to my eyes. It’s about where I came from, where I am now and how I worked so hard to build,” he said.
Furmanik’s Coconut Cowboys and Spencer rocked the house to a party previewing July 4th weekend, with Spencer performing “My Girl” by the Temptations, “Kiss,” by Prince and other hits.
Spencer expressed his appreciation for business partner Gloria Teague, who was not able to attend the grand opening.
“She came to eat all the time at the bakery, and the idea was, why not partner to buy one ourselves, so we did,” he said.