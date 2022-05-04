BIG PINE KEY — Handwoven fashion and fine linens are timeless in appeal as attested by Turkish clothing and fabric purveyor Tuba Oguz Mitchell, who expanded operations with her flagship storefront, Tubazaar.
Oguz Mitchell hosted a grand opening to her roughly 1,000-square-foot store on April 23. The event drew hundreds of residents and visitors, eager for a local clothing shop, she said.
“The store is quite big. It’s more than 900 square feet, but since I have such a big inventory, it looks small to me now. I have big Turkish clothing collections for men and women. I have Turkish towels and home textiles like table clothes, pillowcases, carpets, beachwear, coverups, jewelry and handbags,” Oguz Mitchell said.
“I have been blessed with the local community, who have been welcoming me. The feedback is amazing. Our grand opening drew hundreds of people that I didn’t know before. I made a lot of new friends.”
Oguz Mitchell said she’s excited to have Tubazaar as a central location. She has been selling handwoven Turkish goods throughout the Middle and Lower Keys farmers markets for the last seven years.
“We have two moveable pop-up boutiques that we do each week in addition to the store,” she said.
As high tourism season winds down, she and consultant partner Shelly Patrick will circulate her pop-up events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sugarloaf Lodge every Wednesday and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Key West Truman Waterfront Park every Thursday.
Tubazaar carries women’s clothing in sizes and fashion for teens to mature women and men’s clothing made of 100% cotton or a cotton and linen blend. The materials are high-quality, breathable and ideal for the Keys’ subtropical climate, Oguz Mitchell said.
The Turkish towels and carpets are all hand loomed and are made with vegetable dye.
“The Turks are known for their quality fabrics. It’s not the cheapest, but they’re well known. I am from the Koyunlu in the Nigde Province. It’s in the Cappadocia region where we are originally a nomadic culture, famous for making our own vegetable dyes and weaving our own designs, textiles and rugs. We make everything by hand and have for thousands of years. This is in my DNA. Our motifs all have elemental meanings. My cousin makes cotton threads that are used to make most of my products,” Oguz Mitchell said.
“I was fortunate that I grew up in Turkey with a good education. I am blessed to be in this country, and to be in the Keys. I knew in this country, I could live freely and make my own money.”
Oguz Mitchell recommends these three steps in discerning high-quality Turkish linens.
First, smell it. The fabric should not have a chemical dye smell to it. Second, rub the textile between your fingers. Your fingers should never get hot if the fibers are natural. Third, pull a thread from the fabric and burn it. If it turns to ash, it is a good natural fabric. If it turns into a tiny ball, it is synthetic.
Tubazaar offers shipping and wholesale across the country. Initial store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Tubazaar is located at 29928 Overseas Highway, Suite 2. For more information, visit thetubazaar.com or call 305-769-8053.