TAVERNIER — Since the closing of Islamorada’s Hooked On Books in May 2020, there has not been a bookstore in the Upper Keys, leaving residents dependent on Amazon and other online shopping behemoths. A new store, projected to open in February, is looking to change that.
Becky Washam moved with her husband to the Keys about a year ago, seeking a nicer view as they worked remotely at the tech company they own.
“Instead of sitting in our backyard and looking at a neighbor’s house, let’s move and look at the water,” she said of the thought process.
Washam had dreamt of owning a brick-and-mortar retail store for about 15 years and after moving to the Keys, noticed there was a need for a bookstore once Hooked on Books closed.
She is now planning on doing that, with Sandbar Books, which will be in the same location that once housed Cover to Cover Books in Tavernier Towne.
Washam said Cover to Cover’s former owner, Jenny Bell-Thomson, even reached out to her after the announcement. It was part of an outpouring of support she’s received from locals since.
“I’ve always loved bookstores all my life. There’s a real resurgence in independent bookstores, even with COVID. Every community needs a bookstore and our community is so supportive of local business,” Washam said.
Part of the draw for a bookstore in the Upper Keys is the abundance of authors that live here. One such writer, Brad Bertelli, has already reached out to Washam, and she hopes to hear from others.
“I really want this store to have a very healthy events calendar. I want to have author readings, book signings, book clubs. Readers can come and feel at home and have something else to do here,” Washam said.
There will be a section of the store focused on local writers, but the store is going to sell all types of books as well. Washam said it will have a strong children’s section, and sell educational toys and games.
Washam acknowledged the feeling that she is filling a vacuum left by a lack of independent book sellers in the Upper Keys.
“I feel like I’m filling a void, not only for myself personally,” she said. “I do feel like I’m filling a void in the Keys. Everyone would rather support a local store rather than going to Amazon.”
Amazon, which started out only selling books before expanding into general retail, and other online retail giants were cited by some past Keys bookstore owners as part of the reason for their closure. Although Washam recognizes this challenge, she doesn’t feel it will be an issue.
“I do have some concerns, but there’s a difference between having an independent bookstore and another department store,” she said.
“Coming to an independent bookstore is an experience in itself. You get to feel the books, browse the books. That’s something that we miss.”
She said online retail can’t offer the same customer experience that a small business does. The human element, like having a store operator who knows what kind of books customers like, is the leg up she has on Amazon.
Sandbar Books is aiming for a mid-February opening date, assuming all goes well with the permitting process.