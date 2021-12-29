ISLAMORADA — A new florist that also doubles as a gift shop has been open in Islamorada since September, offering a variety of home decor items, many of which are curated from small, women-owned businesses.
Foraged Floral and Gifts, located around mile marker 82, oceanside, was started by first-time business owner Jacque Barnes. The original concept for the store was for it to be called Pearl and Barnes and to be co-operated by Barnes and a longtime friend, but the two had creative differences.
“I thought our differences would be kind of an asset, but it ended up just being differences,” Barnes said.
After the two parted ways, Barnes undertook a fast rebranding of the store and brought in the current selection of candles, furniture and decorations to go with the florist aspect.
Barnes has been in the Keys for 10 years full time. She previously was a bartender at Morada Bay and worked at Island Home Garden Center for a few years. She also works weddings and said the store hasn’t picked up much yet, which could be a good thing given how busy the wedding season in the Keys has been this year.
“All the other florists in town are booked out, so I think I just got into it at a lucky time,” she said.
She described the products she carries as “gift and home décor.”
“I like to, I can’t think of a better word for it, but forage for things. I like to seek out different things you don’t see everywhere. I think that’s one of the worst things, when you go into a shop and every store has the same thing, so I try to respect the other businesses in the community by not carrying the same things as everyone else,” she said. “I try to find other small brands. I like to support other women-owned businesses.”
Some of that foraging comes through word of mouth when her friends turn her on to new products. Barnes said she also has certain marketplaces where she goes in search of diamond-in-the-rough products for the store. She also has a few antique dealers that she works with to supply the store.
Not everything in the store is specially curated, non-brand name items, but she tries to keep less of the mass-produced stuff on the shelves.
Barnes said business has been good so far and her foot traffic has picked up since she changed the sign out front to its current name. She was expecting a busy holiday season.