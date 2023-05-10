KEY LARGO — Greg Dowell has opened a new hands-free car wash in Key Largo at a site that has been a brick-and-mortar car wash at various times since 1982. Previously a laundromat owner, Dowell said he “upscaled” the former car wash as he invested in his new business by emphasizing convenience and more options.

The actual machinery was created in Germany and the Mark VII model comes with its own support staff to service it as well as offers environmentally-friendly features. But, the mastermind behind the installation and upgrades to the electrical and water systems was Dowell. The water drum allows any oil-infused water to drop to the bottom after a separation process, and that water is then taken away. Dowell had to obtain permits from the state for this process.

