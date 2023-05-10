KEY LARGO — Greg Dowell has opened a new hands-free car wash in Key Largo at a site that has been a brick-and-mortar car wash at various times since 1982. Previously a laundromat owner, Dowell said he “upscaled” the former car wash as he invested in his new business by emphasizing convenience and more options.
The actual machinery was created in Germany and the Mark VII model comes with its own support staff to service it as well as offers environmentally-friendly features. But, the mastermind behind the installation and upgrades to the electrical and water systems was Dowell. The water drum allows any oil-infused water to drop to the bottom after a separation process, and that water is then taken away. Dowell had to obtain permits from the state for this process.
Drivers can use Donnie’s Car Wash — named after Dowell’s father — whenever they want; it is open 24 hours. It operates via credit card only and is fully automated with various choices. Prices for the express wash to deluxe choices range from $9 to $19 and a high-tech computer ensures customers can choose the options they want.
As drivers pull up to the information and pay box, they choose one of the options and are advised to fold in their mirrors. Then, the driver pulls forward and stops when they hear the machine’s horn beep. Next, they put their vehicle in park and let the machine do the work. The deluxe choice takes about five minutes including the one-minute dry cycle.
There is a soft-scrub wash, a touchless cycle that uses water, chemicals and high pressure, and a drying system. The tire cleaning system latches on to the hub caps and shoots water on and around the tires.
The typical two-cycle clothes washing machine uses 40 gallons of water, said Dowell. His car wash uses 24 gallons a vehicle.
Dowell, 75, has lived in the Keys for 25 years. For the first few years, he worked at the Hilton in Key West, rising through the hotel’s ranks while working in various positions and on Sunset Key. But, it was while he was in Laughlin, Nevada, in 1994 that he had a life-changing experience, he said. He opted to go to college in Las Vegas and earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel management and a minor in casino gambling. He graduated at age 50.
In 2003, Dowell bought a coin laundromat in Key Largo, which he sold two years ago. Then, the car wash idea bubbled to the surface. The permitting and approvals processes took 19 months.
“I had to put in a complete sewer system and lift station,” he said as he discussed the various drawbacks of the previous drainage system that allowed water to flow through a bore hole out to the ocean. A dry cleaning business had been on the site previously, and he gutted its interior to start fresh, he said.
Dowell anticipates installing a second car wash bay as soon as he is financially able. As he watched the cars queuing up Saturday morning, including a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy in his work vehicle, Dowell grinned. “That’s my first line,” he said.
Dowell is confident the car wash will be popular.
“It’s my last business,” he said. “It’s a businessman’s dream: no employees and I make money while I sleep” — referring to the car wash being automated and open 24-7.
Donnie’s Car Wash is located at mile marker 100, oceanside, next to CrossFit.