MARATHON — As a patient-centric advocate for healthcare access and affordability in the Florida Keys for almost four decades, Dr. Bruce Boros is once again putting his money where his mouth is by unveiling a new MRI service at his Marathon Advanced Urgent Care location in early March.
Boros continues to seek ways to bridge the healthcare expense gap in the Keys, something he refers to as “an alternative to financial bankruptcy.”
“I want to save our community from having to drive to Miami for services that need to be available here,” he said. “We’re providing an alternative to both the high cost and the long wait times for getting this testing done in the hospitals.”
Boros said MRI service at large healthcare facilities can run $3,000 or more with insurance.
“We’ll be providing an MRI for $575 through Advanced Urgent Care, without a contract,” he said.
Boros has partnered with Mike Barnes, former director with the Key West Diagnostic Center and who Boros described as “the best MRI technician in the Keys,” to bring this service to the community. They both feel they’re on a path toward providing affordable and accessible MRIs in the Middle Keys.
The MRI will be housed in an 18-wheel trailer stationed in the parking lot of the 13365 Overseas Highway offices. It will serve as both an “emergency add-on” for patients in immediate need as well as serving Advanced Urgent Care patients. Boros expects to be able to conduct up to nine MRIs daily.
They will be able to scan for bone breaks, arthritic conditions, tumors and blocked arteries, and imaging assessments will be conducted locally, further shortening diagnostic time. The main benefit of the 60-inch bore MRI is its accuracy, Boros said. Since the magnets are usually smaller in size, they have a higher sensitivity, which allows for stronger signals and more detailed pictures. This advantage is significant because the doctor will be able to diagnose the patient more accurately, he said.
This new MRI will also be the only breast coil MRI in the Keys, crucial to diagnosing breast cancer, Boros said. As a cardiovascular specialist, Boros believes that patients with pacemakers or defibrillators will also benefit greatly by the addition.
Those with high deductibles, an immediate need for a scan or no insurance are prime candidates for the service, he continued.
“A patient with abdominal pain for five days, who can’t get a timely or affordable MRI, shouldn’t be faced with a critical health situation because they had to wait or couldn’t afford it,” Boros said.
Boros came to the Keys from Miami as a cardiologist in 1985, working with DePoo Hospital and later with Mount Sinai and Integrated Medical, which was heavily supported then by influential Key West residents like Peter Batty and Michael Halpern. He was the first physician to offer nuclear medicine in the Keys where EKGs could be read by a board-certified cardiologist.
Boros fought for HMO services in the Keys decades ago, recognizing the need for affordable services. He went on to establish the Lower Keys Heart Council, which focused on fundraising for low-income families, and has remained focused on indigent and low-income family care ever since.
“I’ve maintained for years that healthcare needs aren’t being met. We have a gap in specialists, and we have an even bigger gap in patient expense,” he said. “Look, I provided healthcare services for my patients even when getting paid was scarce. We’re not hospital-centric, we’re patient-centric. … We need to change the paradigm on healthcare here in the Keys.”