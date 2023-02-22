MARATHON — As a patient-centric advocate for healthcare access and affordability in the Florida Keys for almost four decades, Dr. Bruce Boros is once again putting his money where his mouth is by unveiling a new MRI service at his Marathon Advanced Urgent Care location in early March.

Boros continues to seek ways to bridge the healthcare expense gap in the Keys, something he refers to as “an alternative to financial bankruptcy.”

