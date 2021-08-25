RAMROD KEY — Key West businessman Adam Veitenheimer has purchased the Looe Key Reef Resort and Dive Center and plans to first renovate the restaurant, known as the Tiki Bar, before moving on to other parts of the business.
The $6.25 million purchase of the Ramrod Key property was finalized last month. Veitenheimer is originally from New Jersey and is a longtime entrepreneur in various job sectors. He said he started his first business at age 17 or 18 and has worked “mostly in the restaurant side of things” but also in real estate and consulting services.
“COVID had just ended and it was time to get out of the house, and my partners and I were having a discussion about the real estate market since it’s doing some pretty wild things,” Veitenheimer said.
Through that topic, he was led to the property. Curtis Skomp, co-owner and broker at ReMax All Keys Realty, who brokered the sale, said the small resort consists of a 24-unit hotel, the Tiki Bar and a “world class dive center” that takes guests out to the Looe Key reef.
Skomp added that because of the hot commercial real estate market, many investors from the northeast, west coast and midwest have been showing interest in purchasing property in the Keys. Skomp said the previous owner bought the resort in 2013 from a Miami-area bank. Property records show the resort was purchased in March 2013 for $2.5 million. Skomp said the previous owner wanted to remain anonymous.
Veitenheimer said he plans to eventually renovate the whole resort, but he will start with the restaurant, updating the aesthetics and bringing in a new menu and specials and “new feeling.” He plans to then move on to updating the hotel to “modern standards.”
One perk that Veitenheimer hopes to enjoy is taking advantage of the dive shop to learn how to scuba dive. He said he’s spent the last few years focused on family and business and didn’t have time, but it’s one of his top priorities now and he hears the dive shop has “one of the best teams around.”
Veitenheimer said the resort has been on Ramrod since the early 1950s and is a staple of the community.
“It’s a hell of a group of people there. A good group of people who love this place,” he said.