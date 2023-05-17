MONROE COUNTY — Despite a few record-breaking home listings of late, the Florida Keys real estate market continued to cool during the first quarter of the year, with more properties for sale and a dip in average prices, according to an analysis by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

The real estate company characterized the change as a normalization following the all-time peak sales levels of 2021 and 2022.

