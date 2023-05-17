MONROE COUNTY — Despite a few record-breaking home listings of late, the Florida Keys real estate market continued to cool during the first quarter of the year, with more properties for sale and a dip in average prices, according to an analysis by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
The real estate company characterized the change as a normalization following the all-time peak sales levels of 2021 and 2022.
With 39% fewer buyers and 27% more properties on the market, sellers are having to readjust their expectations from a year ago. The average seller is reducing the asking price by 4.3% during the term of the listing and receiving almost 10% less than the original list price when the property sells, which is taking 25% longer than last year, according to the analysis.
“While those statistics may sound dire, the market remains historically good relative to average sale price ($1,040,486), which is down less than 1%, buoyed by an inventory of properties for sale which is running at about half of the historical average,” the analysis states.
Sales in the first quarter of 2023 were 61% of 2022’s first quarter total. The percentage of sales by property type was relatively unchanged for residential (78% vs. 81% in 2022), vacant land (9% vs. 10%), commercial (unchanged at 4%), boat slips (unchanged at 3%) and business opportunities (less than 1% each year).
The main difference was in the percentage of long-term rentals for sale. There were few available last year in the first quarter, ranging from 17-33 listed at any given time. In the first quarter of this year, the number has ranged from 64-92 listed, accounting for 6% of transactions as compared to 1% last year.
“Going forward in 2023, we expect that the current market dynamics will continue to play out with low inventories maintaining the higher price points established as a result of the pandemic. We do not forecast any wholesale reduction in property values as a result of the current market or the ongoing challenges driving fewer sales,” the analysis states.
Higher interest rates and raising windstorm and flood insurance costs are expected to tamp down sales, but the real estate company says the local market has faced greater challenges and continued to prosper.
“We believe that the allure of the Keys will overwhelm any of these risks and obstacles and there will always be great demand to own real estate in the Florida Keys,” the analysis concludes.