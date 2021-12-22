FLORIDA KEYS — Tourism is the bedrock of the Florida Keys and supported by the island chain’s hotels and restaurants, which look forward to the cash windfall delivered by the busiest week of the year, the period between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays that local hospitality workers dub “hell week.”
As the second calendar year of COVID-19 comes to a close, many local businesses are short-staffed yet still looking to recover financially from the pandemic, which came at the tail end of Hurricane Irma recovery.
“Key Largo has a few hotels still open for reservations. I would say we are at 85% occupancy and this will increase this week. Everyone is anticipating a very busy holiday season,” Elizabeth Moscynski, president of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, said last Thursday.
“Staffing is still an issue for many. Everyone seems to be getting by with the staff they have in place with folks working longer hours. Patience and kindness for locals and tourists is needed.”
Most restaurants and hotels have been struggling to retain or hire new employees ever since the two roads entering the Keys were closed to visitors during the initial coronavirus outbreak.
“Many restaurants and hotels have been short-staffed for the last year and a half,” said Lynne Hernandez, South Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association director. “Everyone is laser focused on making revenue and surviving. A lot of our smaller independently owned hotels and restaurants cannot afford another hit.
“At the same time, I see that people are really tired. I hear that hotel owners are mowing lawns and bartending and doing what needs to be done because the hotel and restaurant industry is resilient. Their attitudes are positive, and we have shown we bounce back. We just ask everyone to please be kind.”
Shipping and food supplies are being held up while labor and food costs have risen, making it more difficult for hotel and restaurant owners, Hernandez said.
But local chambers of commerce say hotel rooms are still commanding high prices, which they view as cause for optimism.
“For a few hotels that I’ve spoken to, their average daily rate is significantly up from the same week last year, and occupancy is running in the 90-95% range,” said Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce. “It’s looking like it’s going to be a very strong and successful Christmas and New Year’s week.”
In Key Largo, Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen General Manager Nick Rodriguez said that he’s seen an uptick in transient staff recently, which is helping with the staffing churn.
“In the last week, I lost three staff members. One of them lost their housing,” he said. “I am 90% staffed so I’m in phenomenal shape compared to most. I also have a core of people that have been with me for a long time. I imagine hell week is going to be historically high, and I’m hoping for the best.”
Rodriguez said that this year’s holiday business bump started earlier with school winter recess. It began last weekend and will go through until the new year.