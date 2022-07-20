MARATHON — Peter Turner is an interior designer with an artistic eye, diverse skill set and plenty of irons in the fire in the Marathon community that he has called home for almost 14 years.
The Rhode Island native relocated to Florida in 2008, first moving to South Beach in Miami before settling in the Florida Keys.
Registered with a sole proprietor business license in Rhode Island in 2014, he shifted PST Style to the Sunshine State under a Florida corporate filing in March 2021.
PST Style is the product of a long, winding road in the industry for Turner that allowed him to meet several big-name players.
In the interior design business since 1988, he first worked under Michelle Mancini, who owned Full Swing Textiles, a vintage furnishings and accessories shop on Lower Thames Street in Newport, Rhode Island. There, he kept a focused eye on pristine, mid-century modern furniture to purchase for the shop, while also helping Mancini dress store windows and refinish furniture.
Turner then made the 70-mile trek to Boston to fulfill a role at a drapery installation company, where he custom-created, designed and installed the products.
“There were lots of blinds, shades and shutters during that time in Boston,” he said.
Turner then completed a 15-year apprenticeship for a couture fashion designer while in the city, which included work in sewing and fashion runway shows.
That background has shaped his PST Style business. A Hunter Johnson-certified installer, Turner offers a turnkey package to clients. He’s also a certified drapery designer, which enables him to offer the full custom window treatment design service.
“It’s basically an in-home design service. It’s meant to be relaxed and casual. I take care of everything from start to finish — custom drapery, custom shades, blinds and shutters, upholsters, custom color pallets, pillows, bedding and lots of custom,” he said.
“I make upholstery corners, Roman shades, pillows, custom bedding and more if you order them from me. My free in-home consultations include custom color pallets, unique furnishing. I even make storage ottomans for people,” he said.
Outdoor solar shades for a homeowner’s patio are also available, and Turner even offers workshops on painting and new products.
The entrepreneur feels he is filling a need for customers in an area like the Florida Keys, where experts in certain industries are limited.
“It’s hard to get folks that have the knowledge and experience of how to design and install products, especially with all of the nuances that happen along the way. It’s very specific,” he said.
The most important aspect of the industry is a trained eye.
“I try to use my eye to capture their style. Then, you have to show the client that you have style and you’re going to steer them toward good taste,” he said.
He approaches his projects from a practical standpoint.
“It’s really selling someone a solution for a problem. The client may need more light blocks so they can sleep,” he said, explaining one common example.
In addition to his work, Turner stays involved in the community, serving as a board member for the Florida Keys Watercolor Society, displaying work at Shady Palm Art Gallery and Photo Studio and providing tours of Crane Point Museum and Nature Center on Sunday afternoons.
He also stays busy as a subcontractor for Custom Decorators Inc., based in Portland, Oregon, which offers services in the United States and Canada.
“I do a lot,” he admitted.
Looking ahead five years, Turner is hopeful that those looking for interior design services will know to call him.
“If someone needs a special, custom product, I want them to say, ‘I will call Peter Turner first and see what he can offer me. He’s a local guy,’” he said.