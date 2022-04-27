ISLAMORADA — Two local fine artists have gained a colorful new footprint at the Galleria plaza with the opening of an art and gift shop. Livin in Local Color painter Janice Nagel and Sheri Griffin Photography, who is equal parts photographer and botanical artist, creatively share the storefront.
Griffin has been taking photos with a DSLR camera as a hobby for the last several years. She emerged professionally in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma with her 2018 Beautiful Scenes of the Florida Keys calendar. Donating the profits to locals in need, the calendar quickly became popular and has continued to issue iconic Florida Keys scenes in the glossy format.
The calendar features local seascapes, landscapes, nighttime shots of the Milky Way, sunrises, moonrises, lighthouses and more. Griffin’s photos are also available printed on metal or framed.
Her need for a brick-and-mortar store evolved after 3,000 online Etsy sales of her ethereal air plant “jellyfish” creations and her photos.
Griffin’s botanical artwork is made from air plants projecting from objects like sea urchins and often take on an other-worldly appearance.
“The air plants are a big seller for me. My Etsy store has been busy,” Griffin said.
Now that she’s automated her online retail, she’s shifting her focus more toward her photography.
“Lately I’ve been doing all kinds of photography. All of my photos are taken spur-of-the-moment. I always have my camera with me. I’m a Canon shooter. I’m a big fan of long exposures through a dark glass to smooth things out. I use my tripod a lot and I’m always pulling off to the side of the road to shoot something. I love taking photos off the beaten path. I just bought a car with a large sunroof so I can be a little safer while shooting,” she said.
During the Keys’ slow season, typically from September through Christmas, Griffin books small weddings and real estate photography. She said she’s planning on coordinating a photography club in the future.
“This store is going to be a great success. We’re really excited to be here,” she said.
Nagel recently emerged as a professional painter through her business, Livin in Local Color.
“I found a tin box that belonged to my grandmother,” she said. “There was her old strawberry pin cushion, photographs and some paints. So I painted one of the photos. That’s when I discovered I could paint. It’s a lot of fun. I’ve learned by trial and a lot of error.”
Nagel described her work as pointillism.
“I start with a sketch and then I go in and make all the little dots,” she said of her process. “It’s my sanity. I have a home office and art studio. I’ll do 15 minutes of painting usually on and off all day long.”
Nagel paints with acrylics, batik and watercolors, tropical vibrant paintings inspired by the Keys environment, its iconic landmarks and the surrounding nearshore waters.
Her original paintings and giclée prints are for sale in the new gallery. Nagel also sells her artwork printed on coasters, tumblers, puzzles, tote bags, gift boxes, coffee mugs and other everyday items.
“I’ve painted local restaurants and buildings. People love them. They make great reminders of the Keys,” she said. “The tumblers make nice gifts too. They’re high quality. I also have journals, wine glasses. Everything is custom made. Nothing is mass produced.”
Nagel does commission work and often creates fishing charter logos, she said. She, alongside Griffin, is planning studio workshops and regularly scheduled gallery openings.
The Livin in Local Color and Sheri Griffin Photography gallery is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment.
The gallery is located at 80925 Overseas Highway, suite 9, on Upper Matecumbe Key. For more information, call 305-731-3321.