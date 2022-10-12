MARATHON — A Wisconsin native, Aimee Matz made her way from the Badger State to Fort Lauderdale in 2008 in pursuit of turquoise water and sandy beaches. But the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area didn’t provide the kind of setting offered by the Florida Keys, so she packed her bags in 2018 and headed further south.

Her new destination? Marathon, Florida.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com