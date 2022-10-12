MARATHON — A Wisconsin native, Aimee Matz made her way from the Badger State to Fort Lauderdale in 2008 in pursuit of turquoise water and sandy beaches. But the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area didn’t provide the kind of setting offered by the Florida Keys, so she packed her bags in 2018 and headed further south.
Her new destination? Marathon, Florida.
Matz has more than 20 years in the hospitality and wedding industry, building a strong network of connections throughout the both fields. Matz would soon parlay that background to create a new, more enjoyable opportunity: owning not one, but two small businesses.
When settling in the Middle Keys, Matz set out to “take the road less traveled,” announcing the creation of her own business and brand upon arrival to the island chain in 2018, “grabbing the bull by the horns” with a two-fold business model.
The duo consists of Notary By The Sea and Ceremonies By The Sea.
Notary By the Sea serves as a sort of umbrella for Ceremonies By the Sea, with both brands providing a myriad of services for locals and tourists alike.
With the Florida state stamp of approval, Matz’s notary public license authorizes her to perform wedding ceremonies, which is the primary service of Ceremonies By The Sea.
Officiating the rites of matrimony on the beaches of the island chain is just one small part of operating her all-hands-on-deck wedding service, which offers more than just a witness and signature.
Matz leads newlyweds through the numerous steps needed to plan and execute festivities for the big day.
“I’m their personal concierge. After we get through one or two conversations, I say, ‘You know, consider me your friend in the Florida Keys. I am here, I can help you and I can give you recommendations.’ That (friendship) is so important to me,” she said.
Matz said she still keeps in touch with many of the 90-plus couples she has married, with clients ranging from across the United States to Europe and elsewhere.
Planning a Florida Keys wedding can prove to be tricky for out-of-state or foreign residents, especially considering the different set of rules due to the island chain’s remote location, with different considerations needing to be made to that of the mainland.
“When you’re asking them to send you a deposit over the internet, and they don’t know who you are, you have to build up that trust with the couples and let them know, ‘I’m going to be here for you.’ It’s a trust thing,” Matz said.
Matz offers a variety packages for clients who may have different levels of interest in participating in the planning process.
Full and partial planning services are available, with Matz’s three core packages ranging from $695 to $1,600. Along with arranging even the smallest details like the decorated arch, rose petals to cover the aisle-way and more, Ceremonies By The Sea also provides clients with a preferred vendor list, with local photographers, musicians, florists, hair and makeup artists, and others making the big day possible for newlyweds.
Elopements, simple beach weddings and vow renewals are also available with packages starting at $300, along with month of/day of planning coordination options.
Her notary service also allows Matz to provide services outside of weddings, as she is available to notarize documents for home sales, titles, loan modifications, living wills and trusts, and more.