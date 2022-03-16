ISLAMORADA — Bali Hai, the Plantation Key home of Hollywood producer Jon Landau and wife Julie, has sold for the full list price of $13,999,000, according to Joy C. Martin, broker and owner of American Caribbean Real Estate/Christie’s International Real Estate, which listed the Balinese-influenced property for sale in January.
The oceanfront estate was under contract within six days, according to Martin.
The seven-pod architectural design includes six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, within 6,050 square feet of living area. Amenities include a wine room, gym, media room and game room.
In addition, the almost 4-acre property features an infinity-edge pool, hot tub with a fire pit in the center, a 7,000-gallon saltwater pond, a lighted tennis court, a tropical garden and a 300-foot dock with two boat lifts.
This sale is the third this year in the Florida Keys closing at over $10 million.
“We planned the strategic listing launch for Bali Hai, realizing the global interest this property would garner,” Martin said. “It is a remarkable shift in the Florida Keys market for us to be attracting ultra-luxury buyers from all over the United States and the world.
“We expect this trophy home demand in the Keys luxury market to continue to prosper, regardless of limited inventory offered on the market.”
Landau, who produced such films as “Avatar” and “Titanic,” for which he won an Academy Award, decided to sell his home of 12 years as production on two new films, both sequels to “Avatar,” will keep him and his wife in New Zealand for the next few years.
“Right now, the reality is that my work is keeping me out of the country for an extended period of time and to have that place that gives people as much joy as our home has been able to do, it’s silly to have it empty. Someone should enjoy it,” Landau told the Free Press in January.