MARATHON — There won’t be the roar of high horsepower engines, but the very first RaceTrac fuel station and convenience store in the Florida Keys, at 3896 Overseas Highway in Marathon, will get the grand-opening green flag on Thursday, April 13.
The Marathon RaceTrac has been under construction for months and while locals sometimes bristle at big companies entering the Keys, Jeanine Jones, communications manager for RaceTrac in Atlanta, wants to reassure residents that “RaceTrac is a family-owned business that cares about its team members and any community it serves.”
Jones also said their mission is to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, and that their culture is a key foundation for how they do business.
The company’s southernmost store location, at 5,500 square feet, is a familiar entity on the mainland for its fuel, food and beverage options.
The Marathon RaceTrac will offer extended diesel with 16 traditional fueling pumps and three lanes of high flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). Perhaps most appealing to boaters, the new RaceTrac will be the company’s first location to offer E0 fuel in the truck forecourt so boat trailers can pull in easily for boat fuel.
Jones was asked why RaceTrac was making its first foray into the Keys and what went into the decision to open here. She said that RaceTrac has considered opening locations in Marathon and the Keys for years and the company considers the island chain a natural fit.
The company’s next nearest location is in Florida City, which creates some logistical challenges.
“Certainly, it is a longer drive for team members and vendors, but a decentralized store location is not a new concept for RaceTrac,” Jones said. “We have an established process working with our supply chain and vendors to make sure the store is well-staffed, stocked and ready to serve our guests.”
The company plans to employ six managers and approximately 20 associates. Employees of all levels will be hired within the Keys, she noted, but the company will relocate a general manager to the Keys to lead the new store as they value the expertise and experience that a seasoned manager brings to the operation.
RaceTrac has been in existence since 1934 and currently operates more than 560 convenience store locations in eight states. RaceTrac locations typically bring anywhere from 20-30 new jobs to the communities they serve and offer both full- and part-time employees access to medical, vision and dental benefits.
Jones was asked about RaceTrac’s plans for involvement in the community, something that’s important to locals. She said that in many communities throughout Florida, the company is actively involved with local Boys & Girls Club affiliates.
She added that Florida RaceTrac locations conduct an in-store giving program called “Coffee for a Cause” every September, where a full week of coffee sales proceeds are donated to the Boys & Girls Club Florida Alliance, an organization that secures resources to positively impact the lives of children in terms of academic achievement, life aspirations and juvenile crime reduction.
RaceTrac also has an employee volunteer program that encourages team members to volunteer at the charity of their choice.
Jones said the company is well aware of cost of living challenges posed by the Keys, particularly when it comes to housing.
“We have evaluated our pay to ensure that we are above the market and that RaceTrac will be competitive with our pay so we can attract and retain the best talent,” she said.
There are no other imminent expansion plans in the Keys in the works, although Jones did say RaceTrac is always looking for and researching markets that would be a good fit as they continue to grow their footprint across Florida.
While RaceTrac is now complete, competition is paying attention. A new Circle K, expected to sport similar size and fueling enhancements, is under construction around 110th Street in Marathon. Combined, these two large suppliers could reshape fueling options in the Middle Keys over time.