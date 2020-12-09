KEY LARGO — Former Florida Keys state representative Holly Raschein will further her environmental policy work and leverage her government contacts in the private sector as the director of government relations for AshBritt Environmental, a rapid-response disaster recovery, logistics and environmental services contractor.
“I’ve worked in government my entire career and going into the private sector for the first time, I am putting my government skills to good use. It’s going to be a lot of work. I worked really hard in the state rep. world, and I imagine that I’m going to have to work even harder in my new role,” Raschein told the Free Press.
Raschein will direct AshBritt’s policy objectives at the local, state and federal levels.
“I’m going to be connecting people with the respective governments in areas that may have been affected by a disaster,” she said. “On the front end, we work to make sure local governments and counties have a plan in place in the event that a natural disaster should occur.”
Raschein served eight years in the Florida Legislature before leaving because of term limits this year. She represented Monroe County and part of south Miami-Dade County and to a large degree, she’ll continue working with her former colleagues.
“One of the things that we are delving into is working with the state to help people rebuild their homes,” Raschein said.
Just days into her new role, Raschein said she’s learned how much disaster response has changed over the course of a few decades.
“Things are quiet right now across the nation, so it’s a good time for me to get my ducks in a row,” she said. “Back 30 years ago, [this business] was a lot more storm chasing, and now we are focused on being proactive. We are planning ahead and making sure needs will be met sooner and bringing on more entities.”
With more than 4 million acres burning in California and a hyperactive hurricane season that ended Nov. 30, AshBritt is positioned to respond to federally declared disasters and environmental projects, from dealing with oil spills to supplying food and water to first responders in an emergency.
“AshBritt Environmental is excited to welcome a leader of Holly’s caliber and expertise to the AshBritt team,” said CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo. “Holly’s leadership, including during Hurricane Irma, commitment to community members, and her passion for protecting and preserving the environment aligns with our company’s mission to help communities recover after a disaster. With Holly’s knowledge and impressive government experience, tremendous opportunity lies ahead.”
Raschein was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2012. During her tenure, she made environmental issues a priority and championed legislation to protect Florida’s fragile ecosystem and precious natural resources.
Among Raschein’s service on several key committees, Raschein served as chair of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriation Subcommittee and chair of the House Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee.