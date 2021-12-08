FLORIDA KEYS — Luxury residential real estate has been defined by many as the top 10% of the market. For the past 20 years, that threshold was defined statistically in the Florida Keys as listings over $1 million.
For 2022, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company will use $1.3 million as the entry level for luxury residential listings Keys-wide, which represents a blended number derived from sales from Key Largo to Key West in 2021.
The average sale price of a home in the Keys grew over 2% per month in 2021. The average price for a luxury home currently based on the old $1 million threshold is $1.9 million, up from $1.67 million one year ago. For the new $1.3 million listing threshold, the average sale price goes up to $2.24 million.
Coldwell Banker Schmitt believes that the volume of sales will inevitably level off but doesn’t expect prices to follow suit for a number of reasons:
First, sellers have significant equity with many cash sales or low loan-to-value sales with qualified buyers. Second, construction costs are unlikely to reset so inherent reproduction costs will remain high. Third, few prime building lots remain in the Keys so there are few opportunities to own a luxury home in the Keys. Fourth, the looming end of the Rate Of Growth Ordinance (or ROGO) will make permits for new homes scarce and drive up the value of existing properties.
“I have never seen such a shortage of luxury properties in the Lower Keys and I have been selling in the Keys for 17 years,” Coldwell Banker Schmitt agent Lisa Ferringo said. “There are currently 29 active listings of which only four are true luxury with boating and they are listed between $3 million to $4.5 million. The others are dated fixer-uppers or do not have any boating. Pre-pandemic, you had quite a few choices for true luxury open-water homes with boating from $1.7 million to $4 million.”
Middle Keys agent Sam Williams noted, “In the Middle Keys, it’s interesting that entry-level waterfront homes are now priced between $1.2 million and $1.3 million for anything elevated. The majority of our waterfront homes in the Middle Keys have been selling for around $1.9 million. Miami-Dade and Broward (residents) continue to be our largest source of buyers. Having a waterfront second home within driving distance seems to be very important to many buyers today and with transient occupancy rates being at an all-time high, the desire for second homes that can come close to paying for themselves through rental income has been a major driver for the Middle Keys market where seven-day rentals are permitted.”
In the Upper Keys, the Newman sales team — Brett, Margo and Rebecca — report a noticeable shift of interest in bayfront homes over oceanfront homes.
“Many seek not only sunset views, but also the elusive pairing of a sandy ‘walk-in’ beach plus deep dockage which tends to be easier to find on Florida Bay,” the team reported. “Overall, 2021 has been a record year for Upper Keys luxury homes sales with 34 homes selling for over $3 million to date compared to 23 in 2020 and 10 in 2019.”