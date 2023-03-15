FLORIDA KEYS — A cooling down last year of the superheated residential home sales market hailed more of a return to “normal” than a recessionary downturn, according to a market analysis released this month by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Realty Co.

The record-setting sales of 2021 were fueled by unique circumstances created by COVID-19 and very low interest rates, the analysis states.

Tags

Recommended for you