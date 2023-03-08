KEY LARGO — Jorge Guerra Jr., chief executive officer and broker of RESF (Real Estate Sales Force), started his business on the top floor of his South Florida apartment 17 years ago. On Feb. 23, he presided over a ribbon-cutting party to celebrate the Key Largo RESF office’s grand opening at mile marker 94, oceanside.
After his grand start in his apartment, Guerra opened an office in Coral Gables, followed by another office at Dadeland. RESF next had a presence in Tradewinds Plaza in Key Largo for seven years before acquiring its own location in a canalfront building.
The time was right to fully commit to the Upper Keys by owning property, Guerra said. After all, real estate is RESF’s business so he bought the building and renovated the interior to accommodate meetings and transactions.
While contemplating his life in his apartment in Miami almost two decades ago, Guerra said he left the job he was working and thought about his future. In 2009, the real estate market had crashed. He figured he could join another firm or start his own. He was in his mid-20s while everyone with whom he worked was in their 50s and 60s, he said. He got to thinking about the internet.
“Real estate was no longer about curb appeal,” he said. He began to think its future was about “web appeal.” “I wanted people to be able to tour homes on the web.”
Guerra began curating and offering content that was appealing, and he found that in one of the most competitive markets in the world, his idea had traction. He built his firm to include 300-400 agents, before moving into the Florida Keys real estate market as well.
“My value proposition was that we could capture the essence of the Keys through drone technology. With drones, we’ve been able to capture the reason for ‘Keys disease’,” he said.
Guerra said the alluring visuals of the water and homeowners living by the sea were easily apparent using technology, and thus he opened his first Keys office by Publix in Tradewinds Plaza.
Guerra said it was not all smooth sailing as he grew to own four RESF offices including Homestead as the most recent.
“I went to the school of hard knocks. My father was in hard labor — construction — and my mother was a housewife. My siblings, boy and girl twins, both became doctors,” he said.
Guerra forged his own way in the business world and now oversees a sales force of 500-some agents.
Guerra served as 2018 president of the Miami Association of Realtor’s Residential Board of Governors and vice chair for the National Association of Realtor’s Emerging Business and Technology forum. He currently serves as secretary of Florida Realtors.
Guerra’s brokerage has embraced today’s evolving market; betting on technology, social media, branding and training have paid off for RESF.
“Using the latest technology to buy, sell and lease properties in South Florida, RESF’s use of social media, virtual walk-throughs, aerial videos and grassroots branding campaigns have received national acclaim and helped the brokerage expand,” he said.