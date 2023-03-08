Real estate ribbon

Jorge Guerra Jr., center with large scissors, and Publio ‘Frank’ Lazcos, kneeling, prepare to cut the ribbon Feb. 23 at the grand opening of the Key Largo office of Real Estate Sales Force.

 JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed

KEY LARGO — Jorge Guerra Jr., chief executive officer and broker of RESF (Real Estate Sales Force), started his business on the top floor of his South Florida apartment 17 years ago. On Feb. 23, he presided over a ribbon-cutting party to celebrate the Key Largo RESF office’s grand opening at mile marker 94, oceanside.

After his grand start in his apartment, Guerra opened an office in Coral Gables, followed by another office at Dadeland. RESF next had a presence in Tradewinds Plaza in Key Largo for seven years before acquiring its own location in a canalfront building.

