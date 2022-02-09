ISLAMORADA — Real estate broker Judy Rossignol and her new firm, Realty One Group, is putting a unique branding spin on home listings and sales with a pledge of “coolture,” or cool culture.
“That’s just one of our core values in this brokerage. We have six C’s. I think connecting is important,” Rossignol said. “We have a lot of fun, but we get the job done.”
Those six C’s are Commissions, Community, Coaching, Coolture, Connect and Care.
“Coolture is a fun aspect of our office. Our six C’s is what sets us apart. It’s real estate done differently in an engaging atmosphere where people want to be. We care about our community,” said Krissy Carnahan, office manager and Realtor. “Realty One Group provides coaching to all agents. It’s a supportive atmosphere and we really do care about one another and our community.”
Rossignol has lived in Islamorada since 1978 and has been a Realtor for 24 years. Nine agents have joined her so far and she’s still actively recruiting talent.
“Krissy is a great leader in the community. She’s president of the Islamorada Moose Lodge. She’s involved with Voices for the Florida Keys Children, Leadership Monroe, the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, and as a benefit, we are all involved. Her involvement pushes us out into the community and we like to give back,” Rossignol said.
Realty One Group, a California-based real estate brokerage and franchising company, consists of more than 17,000 real estate professionals and has more than 400 offices across the country. To complement Rossignol’s firm that lists and sells homes from Key Largo to Key West, there is a mortgage company, a title company and a vacation rental management company all in house at Rossignol’s Upper Matecumbe Key location.
The pandemic has altered the real estate industry. Digital trends have dominated the industry with walk-through imagery, drone photography and dedicated websites becoming more important than in the past.
“I was so impressed with what this company is doing, with its high energy, and leadership and I learned so much. It took getting together and seeing what a family we all are. When I saw that, I wanted to be a part of that and have a branch in the Keys,” Rossignol said.
“To continue to do their job when the pandemic first hit, Realty One Group started going digital and providing access and resources to all agents, so that when we were able to hit the road again, we hit it running. Two years into the pandemic, we have a strong economy throughout the U.S., but the Keys are more buffered. We have in some instances, people who are buying their second or third home and starting businesses down here.”
As for the Keys, Rossignol doesn’t foresee any real estate slumps in the near future.
“We are selling more than we are listing at this particular time,” she said. “There’s not enough housing inventory. This is something that is happening nationwide. We may see some ups and downs, but we are well-poised.”
Buyers are bringing cash to closings now, she said.
Realty One Group’s offices will remain open into the evening every third Thursday of the month during the Morada Way Art Walk.
“Our doors are wide open. We serve refreshments and appetizers and meet new people. It’s been a big part of our growth here, and it goes over very well,” Rossignol said.
The firm will have its grand opening celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, with food, music and festivities. The public is invited to attend.
For more information or a free monthly real estate market report, visit engagethekeys.myrealtyonegroup.com or call 305-393-0523. Realty One Group is located at 81579 Old Highway, between the Islamorada Moose Lodge and Blue Marlin Jewelry.