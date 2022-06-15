ISLAMORADA — Quietly in the morning, before unlocking the door to greet customers, Keys Mercantile staff tidies the shelves and aisles of the nearly 7,000-square-foot new hardware store.
Keys Mercantile just celebrated its soft opening earlier this month. The storefront is more than a hardware store, stocking more than any home improvement project requires, and it comes with personalized service, according to staff.
“We want to be the neighborhood and everyone’s favorite place to shop. We’re hoping for that. That’s what I would love to see,” store manager Lalo Ornelas said.
“There is literally something for everyone here. We have a huge cleaning department. We have fasteners, hand tools, drill bits, saw blades, automotive, marine, door hardware, signs, locks, audio and visual and lighting, electrical, plumbing, insect control, small appliances, lawn and garden, kitchenware, outdoor grilling. We also have some apparel including Costa Del Mar glasses.”
The reborn storefront is a years-long refurbishment of the former Ace Hardware on Upper Matecumbe Key owned by Allen Wood. The building had been dormant since 2017.
Wood left the building to son Allen Jr. — who sold Forest Tek and Overseas Lumber with partner Bruce McClenithan three years ago — son James and daughter Janet.
Allen Jr. approached Forest Tek, and they opened Keys Mercantile to expand their unique building material brand under the auspice of Kodiak Building Partners.
“We are thrilled to finally be open and here for the community,” Ornelas said. “It’s been a long time in the making. We had (Hurricane) Irma, then COVID. We are the first in the Kodiak family to build a ground-up project. That was a huge blessing from them to let us do that. I started with Forest Tek five years ago and it’s a really good company to work for. They promote from within. We’re also pet friendly here.”
Keys Mercantile honors all account holders with Forest Tek and Overseas Lumber Supply.
“We are a certified Benjamin Moore dealer. It’s great paint and we can match any color. We mix the colors here. We have 12 feet of color swatches. We’ll be stocking contractor grade exterior/interior paint, and we have everything for painting, sanding and doing dry wall repairs,” Ornelas said. “If it’s something we don’t have, we will special order it. We have inventory delivered twice a week.”
Benjamin Moore announced October Mist 1495 as its Color of the Year 2022, and it’s among the thousands of colors available at the new store.
For now, management is planning a July 9 grand opening with vendors, door prizes, raffles and other giveaways. From now until July 19, 10 days beyond the grand opening, Keys Mercantile will offer a 10% discount to locals and thereafter for 30 days, a 5% discount.
There are also coupons offered on the reverse side of Tavernier Winn-Dixie receipts.
Keys Mercantile is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The store is located at 82705 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. For more information, call 305-735-4141 or find them on Facebook.