KEY LARGO — For musicians and creators in the Upper Keys, there’s a new show in town. Jordan Bobick, founder of Higher Ground Music and Video Production, has opened a music and video recording studio at 100690 Overseas Highway especially catering toward the rap and hip-hop industry.
“We’re greatly looking forward to having artists of every genre and demographic to join us in the studio, but we are looking to foster the rap, hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton, soul and gospel communities, especially as these artists lack representation in the Keys. I want to be the first and new home of these artists to allow them a pathway to finding paid, live events down here,” Bobick said.
The business reflects a change in direction for Bobick, from artist to producer.
“I was not really seeing the success I was looking for as an individual artist yet, and I had more of an interest in becoming a music producer and the wage that it offered,” he said. “I really enjoy band work and solo work, but I knew I could do a lot more for the music community as a producer. I have a heart for discovering and nurturing artistry.”
The artist-business owner is like a “Swiss army knife” for all things in the music trade Bobick boasts three years of experience in recording, mixing and mastering, and now, he’s gearing up for the most important aspect of the job: social media marketing.
His recording studio service offers rates tailored for prospective artists looking to make their names known in the industry.
“We actually offer a really great price schedule for artists who want to come in and perform live in the studio,” he said.
Rates are $70 an hour, and studio time can be booked under the company’s Facebook page. Recordings can also be completed remotely, and Upper Keys residents can record alongside different artists.
“The goal with that is to basically take artists who don’t have the opportunity to find a global marketplace that do have the professional quality but don’t have the resources,” Bobick said.
“I wanted to create this opportunity for artists to create music in a comfortable environment where their work will be broadcast to the whole world with the best-quality sound possible.
Higher Ground also offers the video production, which includes a green screen with 4K cameras. He also offers voice-over narrations, post-production voice-over for voice actors for video games and animated movies.
For those who want to mix and match their creative abilities on the big stage, it’s $150 for one hour and 15 minutes, which includes both audio and green screen video.
“We are looking to be identified as a production house for all things media, both audio and video. Anything that involves a performance or a reputation that needs to be displayed in a sense,” he said.
“I really took a look at all of these factors and said, OK, I really think I could serve the community of Key Largo by creating a music and video production studio,” Bobick said.
Higher Ground will also host aunique performance on Sept. 30: Key Largo’s first-ever rap, trap, hip-hop and R&B show at their performance stage inside of their facility.
“I’ll release more as we get closer. It’s going to be a great three-hour show in a fun, safe environment. There’s going to be nothing but positivity and really great music and people to mingle with. This is to establish the hip-hop community here for Upper Keys residents and those traveling to South Florida,” he said.
To get in touch with Higher Ground, visit its social media pages at @Higher_Ground_KeyLargo on Instagram and @HigherGroundKeyLargo on Facebook.