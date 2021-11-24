FLORIDA KEYS — It has been about two weeks since fully-vaccinated foreign travelers could enter the United States, after almost 20 months of being shut out of the Florida Keys and other iconic vacation destinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business leaders in the Keys reported that a few foreign travelers have arrived, but they are not expected to return in a significant way until summer, their usual travel season.
Judy Hull, executive director of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, said the number of foreign travelers in the visitor center is still down from pre-COVID numbers but is “definitely climbing.”
Her staff has reported hearing from tourists from Canada, Argentina, Peru, Germany, France, Brazil, Chile and the U.K., among others.
Hull pointed out that the domestic tourism market remains strong for this time of year, and has been since U.S. 1 reopened after being closed early in the pandemic.
“The only time we were ever down was when they closed the highway. But once they opened it, we were running some really high numbers,” she said.
Hull added that with the borders opening and the pandemic receding overall, the Keys could be inching toward a more traditional tourism cycle.
A similar situation was reported in the Middle Keys by Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce.
“We are starting to see some international visitors trickle in,” Samess said. “A few from Germany and Canada so far, I believe. I am not anticipating a huge surge since Europe (certain areas) are again seeing COVID spikes and we are not in their normal holiday season, which is typically summertime. Hopefully in 2022 we will see a more normalized international visitorship in Marathon and the Florida Keys.”
Robert Goltz, executive vice president of the Key West Chamber of Commerce, reported that they do not have any data on foreign tourists at this point and that the matter had not yet been discussed in the chamber.
Stacey Mitchell of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council said November is not the time of year when a robust amount of international tourists would be coming to the Keys. As both she and Samess said, that is in the summer.
In Europe, workers typically get five to six weeks of vacation time per year, but have to put in requests for time off early with employers, Mitchell said. January is a popular month to book summertime vacations for Europeans, and they typically come for longer stays of at least two weeks.
“European travelers book six to nine months in advance, so if you want to be at the top of their minds you’ll have to be in advance,” Mitchell said.
The TDC has two offices in the U.K. and Germany and once it got word that foreign travel was going to be permitted, a promotion campaign for Keys vacations was launched.
“Slowly at first and we will ramp it up in anticipation of people planning summer holidays,” Mitchell said.
Currently, Mitchell said some of the foreign visitors who are here may be visiting family members after being unable to see them for so long. She knows personally of one family that had been separated by international borders since the pandemic began. Once the borders opened, they were on the “first flight over” to reunite and take a trip to the Keys.