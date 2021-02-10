MARATHON — Private jets consistently took off and landed as about 30 people rendezvoused Feb. 5 inside a Florida Keys Marathon International Airport hanger. Monroe County and Marathon leaders discussed how general aviation stakeholders facilitate the success of the community and how rural airports serve as a runway for economic development, job recovery and emergency response.
The Marathon airport’s new Jet Center opened in July 20 and owner Marty Hiller was widely praised by those in attendance for his vision and success with airport operations. The fixed-base operator offers fuel, concierge and other services requested by operators of turbine and jet aircraft.
“We look at our responsibility as the gateway to your community,” Hiller said, noting its primary job is safety. “We are the first and the last one’s people see when [pilots and passengers] arrive and depart Marathon.”
He said while 2020 numbers were flat, this year’s business is at 95% of previous years.
Ryan Waguespack, senior vice president of the National Air Transportation Association, has been traveling the country sharing “how aviation advances America” and Marathon was his last stop last week before going home to Birmingham, Ala. The pandemic has led to opportunities for community airports such as helping with COVID-19 vaccine distribution, since FedEx and UPS airplanes deliver only to large-city hubs, he said.
“Air ambulance staff and aviators can provide essential services using community airports,” he said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stations its Trauma Star air ambulances at the airport.
Waguespack also noted many city dwellers are moving to more rural communities, citing his visits to Colorado and Florida. Residents shared they are seeing people invest now in retirement homes and availing themselves of the opportunity to work remotely in highly desirable locations.
Of, course, aviation can help them get to and from these places, Waguespack said.
“They used to live in a metroplex, but now they just need access to that one-mile runway. The airport is a vehicle to have people relocate to Marathon,” he said.
Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, agreed that real estate and vacation rental businesses are benefiting from the pandemic after initial drops in visitor activity.
Marathon City Manager George Garrett pointed out the international port of entry at the airport has facilitated international business, and Hiller added that marketing the Keys as America’s Caribbean has garnered website and social media hits.
Marathon’s Experimental Aircraft Association’s Aviation Museum at the airport has done well with 10,000 visitors annually, said director Ed Waldorf. Also, several guests shared they were first-time visitors to the Keys, he said.