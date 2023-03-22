KEY WEST — Rural Health Network Monroe County is celebrating 30 years of serving the Florida Keys and welcoming its new chief executive officer.
After five years as CEO of RHNMC, Rochelle McEntyre has moved on from the local nonprofit affordable healthcare provider, now traveling throughout the country with her ministries.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and have made great strides for RHNMC in the Keys,” McEntyre said.
McEntyre expanded the reach of RHNMC when she obtained the group’s 40-foot mobile healthcare bus.
“Our team was able to design it from the ground up,” she said. “I brought Amy Halstead on as my COO and leave them in good hands with a solid foundation. RHNMC will always be near and dear to my heart.”
In 2021, Halstead made the move from Chicago to Key West for sunshine and a new career opportunity. With a master’s of business administration degree and more than 30 years experience in private healthcare sales and management, Halstead has her sights set on helping more Monroe County residents acquire quality and affordable healthcare.
“I started as COO in October of 2022 and am now settling in as CEO and couldn’t be happier,” Halstead said.
Halstead brings a new perspective to this nonprofit with her private-sector background.
“I am focused on expanding our services throughout Monroe County, improving our operational efficiencies and retaining our quality staff while recruiting new team members when appropriate,” she said.
Halstead plans to add an OB/GYN position and more prenatal care for women and is expanding the dental care it offers, she said.
Halstead’s mother was nurse when she was growing up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and she spent “a lot of time in doctor’s offices,” she said. Halstead befriended RHNMC physician Taweh Beysolow at a national conference and she started coming to Key West in 2013.
Established in 1993, RHNMC is a nonprofit dental and medical clinic providing care throughout Monroe County. They currently employ 25 with medical staff including CMO Dr. Beysolow, two mid-level providers, a nurse practitioner and physician’s assistant. Along with medical, the dental staff includes Dr. Oscar Rodriguez and two part-time dentists.
Besides their main office at 3706 N. Roosevelt Blvd. in Key West, their mobile unit serves the rest of the Keys with stops in Big Pine, Marathon and Key Largo offering medical and dental services.
RHNMC also offers access to pharmacies, behavioral health referrals and substance abuse services.
The Rural Health Network offers care to all members of the community regardless of their ability to pay. Fees are charged on a sliding scale based on the patient’s ability to pay for care — with no fees for the neediest in the community and affordable payments for others. It accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and most major insurance plans.
To provide these services, the Rural Health Network is supported by grants from the Health Resources and Services Administration in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services center in the Lower Keys.
Call 305-517-6613 for an appointment. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although they are closed from 1-2 p.m. Translation services are available.