Construction is underway on the College of the Florida Keys' Key West campus for the CFK Academy, a public charter high school set to open in August 2023.

STOCK ISLAND — The Monroe County School Board has unanimously approved an application submitted by the College of the Florida Keys to open a charter high school.

The college-operated high school, called the CFK Academy, will be a tuition-free public charter high school focusing on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The high school experience will come with additional perks of being part of the college, including the opportunity to earn an associate degree and industry credentials alongside a high school diploma, according to Amber Ernst-Leonard, CFK executive director of marketing and public relations. 