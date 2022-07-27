STOCK ISLAND — The Monroe County School Board has unanimously approved an application submitted by the College of the Florida Keys to open a charter high school.
The college-operated high school, called the CFK Academy, will be a tuition-free public charter high school focusing on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The high school experience will come with additional perks of being part of the college, including the opportunity to earn an associate degree and industry credentials alongside a high school diploma, according to Amber Ernst-Leonard, CFK executive director of marketing and public relations.
The college began constructing a 7,000-square-foot building on its Stock Island campus to house the CFK Academy in February. The building is scheduled to be complete in December 2022 and is expected to open its doors to students in grades nine through 11 in the 2023-24 school year.
The school’s curriculum will focus on project-based learning through all grades with an emphasis on STEM fields. Additionally, CFK Academy will offer a broad range of connections to local industries and access to scientific and technological fields.
The educational program is intended to meet the diverse needs of the local community by providing specialized programs and career academies, such as marine science, marine engineering, hospitality, engineering technology, entrepreneurship, culinary, construction and welding, Ernst-Leonard said.
CFK Academy students will have access to college-level academic and career technical education courses and programs through expanded dual-enrollment opportunities. This will allow students to complete courses that earn both high school and college credits at no cost to the students or their parents.
The college will begin recruiting personnel for key positions with the CFK Academy in October. Also, CFK will launch a website and social media accounts for the new high school in the next few months. Applications for enrollment in the 2023-24 school year will be available in November.