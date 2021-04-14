KEY LARGO — Sewer district commissioners have tabled a vote to charge almost $125,000 in fees to developers planning to build six duplexes on two adjacent parcels near mile marker 103, bayside.
The developers submitted plans proposing the construction of 12 residences in the wooded lots between Tropical Lane and George Street.
The buildout of the homes would place an increased demand on the sewer district’s central wastewater system and would require extending the vacuum main to the parcels to service the 12 units.
The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District has credited Largo 103 LLC and Pennekamp Lane LLC in the amount of $5,148. The corporations have already paid system development charges to the district to provide service for one EDU, or equivalent dwelling unit, per parcel.
The two parcels are provided connection service to the sewer on the southern right-of-way.
“We have two separate owners, and the owner to the north is going to be paying more money,” district General Manager Peter Rosasco said. “How the wastewater lines are divvied up on their property is up to them. We are just providing six EDUs each plus the connection for the amount of flows. They are paying for the connection.”
Commissioners called for documentation as proof that both parcel owners agree to the increased cost to the northern parcel.
The board tabled the vote to approve imposing a system impact charge and increasing the system development charge of the two adjoining parcels in the amount of $123,959.
In other news, Commissioner Andy Tobin was nominated by the district board to be considered for appointment to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations Local Government Advisory Committee and Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee.
The committee and subcommittee will fill up to 30 memberships throughout 2021 to provide advice and recommendations on a broad range of issues related to goals of promoting and protecting public health and the environment. Issues may include advancing environmental justice, ensuring access to clean air and water, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, bolstering resilience to the impacts of climate change, and limiting exposure to dangerous chemicals and pesticides.
Commissioner Sue Heim resigned as secretary/treasurer of the board as she’s taken on additional roles within the district. Commissioner Kay Cullen was nominated as secretary/treasurer.