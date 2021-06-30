MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lee Ann Holroyd was recently honored with the 2021 Glass Ceiling Award from the Florida Federation of Business and Professional Women.
Holroyd was nominated by the Business and Professional Women’s Upper Keys chapter, of which she is a member.
“I am honored to have Capt. Holroyd on my staff,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “She is an outstanding leader and role model.”
Holroyd has been serving the public as a member of the law enforcement community for nearly 40 years, beginning her journey in the early 1980s. She began in a temporary staff support role and was offered a full-time spot as an assistant to the Criminal Investigations unit. Holroyd would go on to become an Upper Keys deputy and was later promoted to sergeant. She then joined the newly created School Resource Officer program as supervisor.
Eventually, she spent more than 10 years commanding a narcotics task force focusing on the location and seizure of laundered narcotics proceeds.
Holroyd is the department’s first female detective lieutenant and commander of Special Operations, making her one of the highest-ranking women in the sheriff’s office and on the command staff.
Today, she wears many hats, including inspector general and commander of Professional Standards, school and the Key West International Airport security, and Internal Affairs.