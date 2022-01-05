KEY WEST — Amid the ongoing debate about cruise ship restrictions in Key West, the local ships’ agent has agreed to again make public its cruise ship schedule by posting to its website.
Effective Monday, Jan. 3, Caribe Nautical has restored public access to its cruise ship calendar on the website, caribenautical.com, Caribe Nautical CEO John Wells said.
The company removed the calendar for security reasons, citing what Wells described as threats made on social media against the cruise ships and their passengers.
“There has been a lot of angst about the Caribe Nautical Cruise Ship Calendar. Everyone should note that the calendar is a private schedule that we have made public for many years as a community service,” Wells said. “We have always been happy to do so. Weeks ago, we reluctantly restricted access to the calendar to those persons and entities with a reasonable need-to-know. Those persons did not include the leaders and extremist elements of the anti-cruise ship group in Key West.”
The need-to-know criteria also excluded the city manager, port director and Key West City Commission, Wells said.
“If they had access to the schedule, then everyone would, as they are public officials,” Wells said. “As a matter of fact, the city managers were advised well in advance of ship calls at Mallory Pier, which remains under their administration. The port director’s office has never published a cruise ship schedule, relying instead on our company’s calendar. Again, we have always been agreeable to providing this service to the city and all interested parties.”
Law enforcement did investigate some of the threats made, but no one was charged criminally, Wells said.
Representatives of Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, the group that called for the restrictions on cruise ships coming in and out of Key West and organized one peaceful protest, have never advocated violence or any hostile action, said Arlo Haskell, group treasurer.
The group organized a protest of the arrival of the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship at the privately owned Pier B on Dec. 9. The ship was targeted because it exceeded the passenger count and the length the restrictions enacted by the November 2020 referendums approved overwhelmingly by Key West voters but later nullified by state leaders.
The 91,000-ton large cruise ship is 958-feet long, with a draft of 28 feet, and has a total capacity of more than 3,200 persons.
The cruise ship greatly exceeds the size limits enacted by the November 2020 referendums approved by Key West voters, which called for limiting persons disembarking from cruise ships to a total of 1,500 persons per day, prohibiting cruise ships with a capacity of 1,300 or more persons from disembarking and giving priority to cruise lines with the best environmental and health records.
The group is considering hosting another protest at the Jan. 7 arrival of a Carnival cruise line ship, Haskell said.
The Key West City Commission has directed it outside legal counsel to work on drawing up a draft ordinance to turn the cruise ship referendums into city imposed regulations.
Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith expects the outside counsel to have the ordinances done by the second or third week in January and ready for the commission to vote on at its second meeting in January, he said. Smith expects to see drafts of the ordinances after Jan. 1.
The Key West City Commission is enacting the ordinances because the governor and the Florida Legislature passed a law earlier this year banning cities and counties from enacting cruise ship limitations that were brought forward by voter initiatives.