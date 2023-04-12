FLORIDA KEYS — A less-than-stellar spiny lobster season for local commercial fishermen came to a close April 1, with fishermen still reeling from a September hurricane that destroyed thousands of traps and resurgent COVID-19 impacting Chinese markets this season.
Spiny lobster is the most lucrative commercial fishery in the Florida Keys, generating more than $35 million a year in direct sales for local fishermen.
Commercial lobster landings during the season, which started Aug. 6, were about 5.35 million pounds as of last week, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission fisheries biologist Tom Matthews. Some landings reports completed manually and mailed to FWC had not been received yet. Lobster landing in the 2022-23 fishing season were near average, Matthews said Thursday.
Price per pound averaged $7.79, about 50 cents lower than last season, Matthews said.
Conch Key-based lobster fisherman Capt. Gary Nichols, who called his catch this season “mediocre,” said he relied better prices in the local and European markets, as Chinese buyers were purchasing far fewer spiny lobsters because that nation was still dealing with lockdowns and the cancellations of festivals due to an increase in COVID cases during the winter. In prior years, as much as 90% of the local catch went to Asian markets.
“The European and domestic markets picked up the slack,” Nichols said. “The demand in the European markets was extremely strong.”
Stock Island-based commercial fisherman Capt. George Niles called the catch this season “average, not outstanding,” and the price “below average.”
The drop in price comes as fishermen are paying more for fuel and for the wood to build traps, Niles said. In 2020, fishermen paid $21 for the wood for one trap. This season, they paid $40 for enough wood to build one trap, Nile said. At the same time, they are being paid less per lobster than they were three years ago, Niles said.
“If was getting paid $13 a pound, it wouldn’t be so bad,” Niles said.
COVID has also reduced the number of flights between China and the United States, making shipping the lobsters whole and alive more difficult, Nichols said. In past seasons, lobsters had been shipped from South Florida to China in a roughly 25-hour window.
The window has increased to 50 to 52 hours, which reduces the lobsters’ chance of surviving the trip. Chinese buyers want the lobsters alive and in good shape because they are kept in tanks when sold at fish houses and restaurants there, according to Nichols.
The season got off to a rough start with Hurricane Ian destroying thousands of traps between Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
The highest wind speed during Ian, at Smith Shoal, 11 miles northwest of Key West, was recorded at 95 mph. There are 50,000-70,000 traps between Smith Shoal and the Dry Tortugas, said Bill Kelly, executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
Despite the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission being made aware of the trap damage, fisheries were left out of the declaration by the state to the federal government for emergency assistance for Hurricane Ian.
Lower Keys-based trap fisherman Josh Nicklaus said he lost from 600-800 of his spiny lobster traps.
Niles lost 200-300 traps, he said. Nichols estimated he lost 1,500-2,000 traps in Hurricane Ian.