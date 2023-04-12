FLORIDA KEYS — A less-than-stellar spiny lobster season for local commercial fishermen came to a close April 1, with fishermen still reeling from a September hurricane that destroyed thousands of traps and resurgent COVID-19 impacting Chinese markets this season.

Spiny lobster is the most lucrative commercial fishery in the Florida Keys, generating more than $35 million a year in direct sales for local fishermen.

