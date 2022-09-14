ISLAMORADA — F-ing Bagels, a bakery offering bagels, coffee, sweet treats and other options, opened its doors to the public at 80925 Overseas Highway about two months ago, and since then, business has been booming for the only specialty bagel shop in the village.
The eatery introduced itself to the community with a soft opening on July 21.
“When we did the soft opening, we had over 30 people. The few people that we told (about the soft opening) were ecstatic about it,” said owner Trinity VanSteenburg.
Soon, the shop would fully open to the public, but to bridge the gap in its earliest stages of existence, the eatery didn’t immediately open on weekends, so staff could get acclimated to their new working environment while manning the register and creating treats for customers.
“We didn’t open right away on weekends to make sure that everyone was situated on staff. We got the kinks ironed out, because it gets extremely busy (on weekends),” she said.
But after their initial weekend opening on Sunday, Sept. 4, it’s full-steam ahead for VanSteenburg and her crew, which consists of three full-time employees and one part-time worker, with the bagel shop now being open daily.
For those who enjoy a diverse menu, F-ing Bagels has that covered.
Breakfast and lunch favorites like bacon, egg and cheese, buffalo chicken, egg salad, and turkey club bagels are on the menu, and if several bagel bread combinations don’t fit one’s likings, then customers can switch out traditional combinations with a croissant.
A healthier substitute for doughnuts, dessert bagels are available at the bakery, including cinnamon toast crunch, chocolate chip, Fruity Pebbles, Oreo, sprinkles, s-mores and more.
If that’s not enough, cinnamon rolls, pizza on bagel bread, and reduced-rate day-old bagels for take-home purposes are also available for purchase. Another additional plus: Gluten-free bagels and other items are on the menu as well.
VanSteenburg and sons Joey and Landon spent “hours and hours” mixing ingredients to find just the right flavor for F-ing Bagel’s dough.
“When we think about bagels, we think about New York bagels, so I wanted to get a dough from there shipped down. We went through trial and error, figuring out how to get these pallets of 6,000 bagels. It didn’t work, so we found a local company that does a flash-boil and partially cooks them.”
As for the bagel shop’s not-so politically correct name?
Experimenting with blueberry, Fruity Pebbles and other bagel flavors had gotten the best of VanSteenburg one busy day.
“If I have to try another f-ing bagel, I’m going to lose my mind,” she said.
“My son said, ‘Mom, that should be the name,” VanSteenburg recalled.
And the deal was sealed for the company’s brand name.
VanSteenburg opened the location with two prevailing thoughts in mind.
First, “We don’t have any bagels in town, so why don’t we do a bagel and coffee shop?” Second, it could provide an indoor space to host brunches and other events for her other business, Caribbean Catering, conveniently located next door.
“This kind of goes hand-in-hand with the rest of the stuff that we do,” she said.